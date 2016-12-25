La Veillée de Noël 2016 signée Georges Lang

Chaque année, RTL propose la Veillée de Noël le 24 décembre au soir de 22h à 01h. En cette nuit de la Nativité, Georges Lang propose toute une émission au cours de laquelle les chansons de traditionnelles de Noël alternent avec les cantiques et les vers sacrés du mystère de la crèche.
Depuis de nombreuses années, Georges Lang anime sur l'antenne de RTL la Veillée de Noël.
Ses auditeurs sont multiples à écouter ce climat si particulier créé par l'animateur des nuits.
"Lorsque je compose ce programme, je pense à tous ceux qui n'ont pas la chance d'être en famille, parce qu'ils n'en ont pas, parce qu'ils sont malades, à l'hôpital, parfois même privé de liberté, en prison. C'est à eux que je m'adresse en priorité, car l'approche du 25 décembre est une épreuve pour certains. Noël renvoie à l'enfance avec son lot de souvenirs heureux, mais aussi malheureux".
Georges Lang pense également à ceux roulent, qui travaillent, qui sont en famille pour passer le réveillon près du sapin.
Le programme est varié allant des thèmes profanes les plus connus en début d'émission (Diana Krall, Wham!, Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé) pour laisser la place aux chansons qui célèbrent le mystère de la Nativité.
C'est le moment d'écouter Vince Gill ou Katie Melua avec leur merveilleuse interprétation de O Holy Night, ou bien encore Barbara Hendrix et sa reprise de Minuit Chrétiens. Et puis, au-delà de minuit, on s'enfonce dans la Nuit de Noël sur RTL avec des chants variés : John Lennon et Happy Xmas (War Is Over), Aretha Franklin (Angels We Have Heard), et toujours Elvis Presley, incontournable, avec sa très belle version de Silent Night.
Découvrez la programmation de l'émission
Because - The Beatles
Silent night - Christopher Cross
It's beginning to look a lot like xmas - Michael Bublé
The christmas song - Trisha Yearwood
Winter wonderland - Andy Williams
Christmas medley - Tony Bennett
Christmas time is here - Diana Krall
It's the most wondeful time of the year - Kylie Minogue
All I want for christmas is you - Mariah Carey
Last christmas - Wham !
Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer - Jackson 5Rockin' around the christmas tree - Brenda Lee
Jingle bells - Paul Brandt
Please come home for christmas - Eagles
Christmas in America - Kenny Rogers
I'll be home for christmas - The Forester Sisters
Go tell it on the mountain - Neil Diamond
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow - Dean Martin
Away in a manger (instrumental) - Rich Eckhardt
Our prayer - Wilson Phillips
Petit papa Noël - Mary J Blige
White christmas - Bing Crosby
Have yourself a merry little christmas - Dan + Shay
The christmas guest - Johnny Cash
O christmas tree - The Carter Family
Silent night - Reba Mc Entire
First Noël - Dolly Parton
O holy night - Vince Gill
O holy night - Katie Melua
Minuit chretiens - Barbara Hendricks
Christmas canon - Trans - Siberian Orchestra
O come o come Emmanuel - Wynonna
Welsh Carol - Linda Rondsadt
Silent night - Susan Boyle
O holy night - Jerry Douglas
We wish you a merry christmas - The Everly Brothers
Il est ne le divin enfant - Barbara Hendricks
Light of the stable - Emmylou Harris w/Linda, Dolly & Neil
What child is this - Kenny Rogers
Peace - Michael McDonald
Silent night - Elvis Presley
Angels from the realms of glory - The Everly Brothers
Overture/First Noël - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Angels we have heard on night - Aretha Franklin
O little town of Bethlehem - Aaron Neville
Joy to the world - Michael Bolton
Baby, it's cold outside - Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Blue christmas - Lady Antebellum
Pretty paper - Willie Nelson
Happy xmas ( war is over ) - John Lennon & Yoko Ono
We three kings - Blackhawk
This christmas - Donny Hathaway
I believe in father christmas - Greg Lake