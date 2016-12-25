La Veillée de Noël 2016 signée Georges Lang

Chaque année, RTL propose la Veillée de Noël le 24 décembre au soir de 22h à 01h. En cette nuit de la Nativité, Georges Lang propose toute une émission au cours de laquelle les chansons de traditionnelles de Noël alternent avec les cantiques et les vers sacrés du mystère de la crèche.

publié le 25/12/2016 à 01:00

Depuis de nombreuses années, Georges Lang anime sur l'antenne de RTL la Veillée de Noël.

Ses auditeurs sont multiples à écouter ce climat si particulier créé par l'animateur des nuits.

"Lorsque je compose ce programme, je pense à tous ceux qui n'ont pas la chance d'être en famille, parce qu'ils n'en ont pas, parce qu'ils sont malades, à l'hôpital, parfois même privé de liberté, en prison. C'est à eux que je m'adresse en priorité, car l'approche du 25 décembre est une épreuve pour certains. Noël renvoie à l'enfance avec son lot de souvenirs heureux, mais aussi malheureux".

Georges Lang pense également à ceux roulent, qui travaillent, qui sont en famille pour passer le réveillon près du sapin.

Le programme est varié allant des thèmes profanes les plus connus en début d'émission (Diana Krall, Wham!, Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé) pour laisser la place aux chansons qui célèbrent le mystère de la Nativité.

C'est le moment d'écouter Vince Gill ou Katie Melua avec leur merveilleuse interprétation de O Holy Night, ou bien encore Barbara Hendrix et sa reprise de Minuit Chrétiens. Et puis, au-delà de minuit, on s'enfonce dans la Nuit de Noël sur RTL avec des chants variés : John Lennon et Happy Xmas (War Is Over), Aretha Franklin (Angels We Have Heard), et toujours Elvis Presley, incontournable, avec sa très belle version de Silent Night.

Découvrez la programmation de l'émission

Because - The Beatles

Silent night - Christopher Cross

It's beginning to look a lot like xmas - Michael Bublé

The christmas song - Trisha Yearwood

Winter wonderland - Andy Williams

Christmas medley - Tony Bennett

Christmas time is here - Diana Krall

It's the most wondeful time of the year - Kylie Minogue

All I want for christmas is you - Mariah Carey

Last christmas - Wham !

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer - Jackson 5Rockin' around the christmas tree - Brenda Lee

Jingle bells - Paul Brandt

Please come home for christmas - Eagles

Christmas in America - Kenny Rogers

I'll be home for christmas - The Forester Sisters

Go tell it on the mountain - Neil Diamond

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow - Dean Martin

Away in a manger (instrumental) - Rich Eckhardt



Our prayer - Wilson Phillips

Petit papa Noël - Mary J Blige

White christmas - Bing Crosby

Have yourself a merry little christmas - Dan + Shay

The christmas guest - Johnny Cash

O christmas tree - The Carter Family

Silent night - Reba Mc Entire

First Noël - Dolly Parton

O holy night - Vince Gill

O holy night - Katie Melua

Minuit chretiens - Barbara Hendricks

Christmas canon - Trans - Siberian Orchestra

O come o come Emmanuel - Wynonna

Welsh Carol - Linda Rondsadt

Silent night - Susan Boyle

O holy night - Jerry Douglas

We wish you a merry christmas - The Everly Brothers

Il est ne le divin enfant - Barbara Hendricks

Light of the stable - Emmylou Harris w/Linda, Dolly & Neil

What child is this - Kenny Rogers

Peace - Michael McDonald

Silent night - Elvis Presley

Angels from the realms of glory - The Everly Brothers

Overture/First Noël - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Angels we have heard on night - Aretha Franklin

O little town of Bethlehem - Aaron Neville

Joy to the world - Michael Bolton

Baby, it's cold outside - Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Blue christmas - Lady Antebellum

Pretty paper - Willie Nelson

Happy xmas ( war is over ) - John Lennon & Yoko Ono

We three kings - Blackhawk

This christmas - Donny Hathaway

I believe in father christmas - Greg Lake