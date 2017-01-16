RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !

Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Sting, Patsy Cline...

REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Sting et Patsy Cline dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 16 janvier 2017.

La page de l'émission : La Collection Georges Lang
Pennies from heaven - Paul Anka & Michael Bublé
Try a little tenderness - Aretha Franklin
I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge
In the midnight hour - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry
I keep forgettin' - Michael McDonald
Nine million bicycles - Katie Melua
The sound of silence - Simon & Garfunkel
Sailing - Rod Stewart
I can't stop thinking about you - Sting
You're so vain - Carly Simon
Babylon sisters - Steely Dan
Fool to cry - The Rolling Stones
Crazy - Aerosmith
Crazy - Patsy Cline
Desperado - Diana Krall

