Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Sting, Patsy Cline...

REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Sting et Patsy Cline dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 16 janvier 2017.

par Georges Lang publié le 16/01/2017 à 23:59

Pennies from heaven - Paul Anka & Michael Bublé

Try a little tenderness - Aretha Franklin

I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge

In the midnight hour - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry

I keep forgettin' - Michael McDonald

Nine million bicycles - Katie Melua

The sound of silence - Simon & Garfunkel

Sailing - Rod Stewart

I can't stop thinking about you - Sting

You're so vain - Carly Simon

Babylon sisters - Steely Dan

Fool to cry - The Rolling Stones

Crazy - Aerosmith

Crazy - Patsy Cline

Desperado - Diana Krall