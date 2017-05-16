Rollings Stones
Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles, U2...Dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017

REPLAY -The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles etU2 dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 16 05 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

What a wonderful world - Art Garfunkel w/ James Taylor & Paul Simon
Chuck e's in love - Rickie Lee Jones
Hello I love you - The Doors
Captain fantastic & the brown dirt cow boy - Elton John
The stranger - Billy Joel
I can't tell you why - Diana Krall
Dream a little dream of me - Michael Buble
Slave to love - Bryan Ferry
Here, there and everywhere - Emmylou Harris
Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
You can't always get what you want - The Rolling Stones
One - U2
Come as you are - Nirvana

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788563534
The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles, U2...Dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017
The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles, U2...Dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017
REPLAY -The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles etU2 dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/the-doors-diana-krall-the-beatles-u2-dans-la-collection-du-16-mai-2017-7788563534
2017-05-16 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg