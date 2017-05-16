The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles, U2...Dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017

publié le 16/05/2017 à 23:59

What a wonderful world - Art Garfunkel w/ James Taylor & Paul Simon

Chuck e's in love - Rickie Lee Jones

Hello I love you - The Doors

Captain fantastic & the brown dirt cow boy - Elton John

The stranger - Billy Joel

I can't tell you why - Diana Krall

Dream a little dream of me - Michael Buble

Slave to love - Bryan Ferry

Here, there and everywhere - Emmylou Harris

Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles

You can't always get what you want - The Rolling Stones

One - U2

Come as you are - Nirvana

