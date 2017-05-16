The Doors, Diana Krall, The Beatles, U2...Dans La Collection du 16 mai 2017
What a wonderful world - Art Garfunkel w/ James Taylor & Paul Simon
Chuck e's in love - Rickie Lee Jones
Hello I love you - The Doors
Captain fantastic & the brown dirt cow boy - Elton John
The stranger - Billy Joel
I can't tell you why - Diana Krall
Dream a little dream of me - Michael Buble
Slave to love - Bryan Ferry
Here, there and everywhere - Emmylou Harris
Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
You can't always get what you want - The Rolling Stones
One - U2
Come as you are - Nirvana