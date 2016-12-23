The Christmas Country Songs du 22 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Retrouvez la sélection musicale de Noël de Georges Lang pour célébrer les fêtes de fin d'année comme il se doit.
C'est devenu une tradition, les Christmas Country Songs sont programmées dans WRTL Country juste avant le 25 décembre.
Chaque artiste du genre musical le plus populaire aux USA se doit d'enregistrer au moins une fois dans sa vie un disque de Noël. Et ils l'ont tous fait, à quelques exceptions près.
On ne compte plus le nombre de White Christmas, Blue Christmas, Christmas Song, Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow, Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town, Silent Night enregistrés dans les studios de Nashville.
Ils s'y sont tous collé : Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, The Judds. La nouvelle génération n'est pas en reste : Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, Kenney Chesney, The Swon Brothers, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert.
Cerise sur le gâteau cette année, Garth Brooks revient en force avec un album de Noël Christmas Together qu'il a enregistré avec son épouse Trisha Yearwood. Ils reprennent bien évidemment Baby, It's Cold Outside, comme la plupart des chanteurs américains.
Baby, it's cold outside - Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Cabin in the valley - Brooks & Dunn
Christmas cookies - George Strait
Frosty the snowman - Toby Keith
Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer - John Michael Montgomery
It's the most wonderful time of the year - Amy Grant
We wish you a merry christmas - The Everly Brothers
Christmas when you were mine - Taylor Swift
Light of the stable - Emmylou Harris w/ Linda & Dolly & Neil
Silent night - Reba McEntire
The christmas spirit - Johnny Cash
Christmas in America - Kenny Rogers
I'll be home for christmas - The Forester Sisters
O holy night - Vince Gill
First Noël - Dolly Parton
O come O come Emmanuel - Wynonna Judd
The season for romance - Lee Ann Wolmack
Blue christmas - Lady Antebellum
Honky tonk christmas - Alan Jackson
Pretty paper - Willie Nelson
Jingle bell rock - Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert
Let it snow - Rascal Flatts
A willie nice christmas - Kacey Musgraves
Santa Claus is comin' in a boogie woogie choo choo train - The Tractors
Santa Claus is back in town - Dwight Yoakam
Merry christmas baby - Elvis Presley w/ Gretchen Wilson
Merry christmas means I love you - Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Jingle bells - Paul Brandt
Winter wonderland - The Judds
Have yourself a merry little christmas - Dan & Shay
O little town of Bethlehem - The McCarters
We three kings - Blackhawk
Goin' home for christmas - Merle Haggard
Please come home for christmas - Lee Roy Parnell