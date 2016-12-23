The Christmas Country Songs du 22 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Retrouvez la sélection musicale de Noël de Georges Lang pour célébrer les fêtes de fin d'année comme il se doit.

C'est devenu une tradition, les Christmas Country Songs sont programmées dans WRTL Country juste avant le 25 décembre.

Chaque artiste du genre musical le plus populaire aux USA se doit d'enregistrer au moins une fois dans sa vie un disque de Noël. Et ils l'ont tous fait, à quelques exceptions près.

On ne compte plus le nombre de White Christmas, Blue Christmas, Christmas Song, Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow, Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town, Silent Night enregistrés dans les studios de Nashville.

Ils s'y sont tous collé : Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, The Judds. La nouvelle génération n'est pas en reste : Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, Kenney Chesney, The Swon Brothers, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert.

Cerise sur le gâteau cette année, Garth Brooks revient en force avec un album de Noël Christmas Together qu'il a enregistré avec son épouse Trisha Yearwood. Ils reprennent bien évidemment Baby, It's Cold Outside, comme la plupart des chanteurs américains.

Découvrez la programmation de l'émission

Baby, it's cold outside - Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Cabin in the valley - Brooks & Dunn

Christmas cookies - George Strait

Frosty the snowman - Toby Keith

Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer - John Michael Montgomery

It's the most wonderful time of the year - Amy Grant

We wish you a merry christmas - The Everly Brothers

Christmas when you were mine - Taylor Swift

Light of the stable - Emmylou Harris w/ Linda & Dolly & Neil

Silent night - Reba McEntire

The christmas spirit - Johnny Cash

Christmas in America - Kenny Rogers

I'll be home for christmas - The Forester Sisters

O holy night - Vince Gill

First Noël - Dolly Parton

O come O come Emmanuel - Wynonna Judd

The season for romance - Lee Ann Wolmack



Blue christmas - Lady Antebellum

Honky tonk christmas - Alan Jackson

Pretty paper - Willie Nelson

Jingle bell rock - Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert

Let it snow - Rascal Flatts

A willie nice christmas - Kacey Musgraves

Santa Claus is comin' in a boogie woogie choo choo train - The Tractors

Santa Claus is back in town - Dwight Yoakam

Merry christmas baby - Elvis Presley w/ Gretchen Wilson

Merry christmas means I love you - Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Jingle bells - Paul Brandt

Winter wonderland - The Judds

Have yourself a merry little christmas - Dan & Shay

O little town of Bethlehem - The McCarters

We three kings - Blackhawk

Goin' home for christmas - Merle Haggard

Please come home for christmas - Lee Roy Parnell