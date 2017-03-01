RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Nocturnes
1 min de lecture Musique

The Beatles, Norah Jones, ZZ Top, Lana Del Rey...

REPLAY -The Beatles, Norah Jones, ZZ Top et Lana Del Rey dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 1er Mars 2017.

Georges Lang

Something- The Beatles
The lady is a tramp (Live)- Lady Gaga
He's funny that way - Andrea Mottis
This guy's in love with you - Herb Alpert
Carry on - Norah Jones
Roof garden - Al Jarreau
Superstition - Stevie Wonder
La grange - ZZ Top
Hip to be square - Huey Lewis & The News
Say, say,say - Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
Love - Lana Del Rey
KIlling me softly with his song - Roberta Flack
Just the two of us- Grover Washington Jr.
How can I be sure - The Young Rascals

