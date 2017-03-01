The Beatles, Norah Jones, ZZ Top, Lana Del Rey...

publié le 01/03/2017 à 23:59

Something- The Beatles

The lady is a tramp (Live)- Lady Gaga

He's funny that way - Andrea Mottis

This guy's in love with you - Herb Alpert

Carry on - Norah Jones

Roof garden - Al Jarreau

Superstition - Stevie Wonder

La grange - ZZ Top

Hip to be square - Huey Lewis & The News

Say, say,say - Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson

Love - Lana Del Rey

KIlling me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

Just the two of us- Grover Washington Jr.

How can I be sure - The Young Rascals