Les Nocturnes du 1er Mars 2017
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 1er Mars 2017.
- Les Nocturnes du 01 03 17 - Philippe Geluck - Part 1 Télécharger
- Les Nocturnes du 01 03 17 - Philippe Geluck - Part 2 Télécharger
Year of the cat - Al Stewart
Penny lane - The Beatles
Honky tonk woman - The Rolling Stones
Sunshine of your love - Eric Clapton w/ Cream
So long Marianne - Leonard Cohen
A hard rain's a gonna fall - Bob Dylan
Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
Apostrophe - Frank Zappa
Cry baby - Janis Joplin
Instant karma - John Lennon/Yoko Ono / The Plastic Ono Bd
My sweet lord - George Harrison
Dear boy - Paul McCartney
L'homme à la tête de choux - Serge Gainsbourg
A bout de souffle - Claude Nougaro
Knife edge - Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Good morning little school girl (live) - Ten Years After
Hope for happiness - Soft Machine