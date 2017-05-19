"Heart break" - Lady Antebellum est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 18 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.
Good times & summer days - Eric Chesser
Only in America - Brooks & Dunn
T-R-O-U-B-L-E - Travis Tritt
Pure Adrenaline - Garth Brook
Drive of shame - Brad Paisley w/ Mick Jagger
I like you that way - Canaan Smith
Tin Man - Mirand Lambert
I got the boy - Jana Kramer
More girls like you - Kip Moore
Heart break - Lady Antebellum ( Power-Play )
Craving you - Thomas Rhatt w/ Maren Morris
Still not dead - Willie Nelson
Last thing I needed - Chris Stapleton
Lost in California - Little Big Town
Rusty cage - Jhnny Cash