"Heart break" - Lady Antebellum est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 18 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.

publié le 19/05/2017 à 01:00

Good times & summer days - Eric Chesser

Only in America - Brooks & Dunn

T-R-O-U-B-L-E - Travis Tritt

Pure Adrenaline - Garth Brook

Drive of shame - Brad Paisley w/ Mick Jagger

I like you that way - Canaan Smith

Tin Man - Mirand Lambert

I got the boy - Jana Kramer

More girls like you - Kip Moore

Heart break - Lady Antebellum ( Power-Play )

Craving you - Thomas Rhatt w/ Maren Morris

Still not dead - Willie Nelson

Last thing I needed - Chris Stapleton

Lost in California - Little Big Town

Rusty cage - Jhnny Cash