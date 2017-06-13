Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Robert Palmer, Dire Straits, Otis Redding, Peter Gabriel...dans La Collection du 13 juin 2017

REPLAY - Robert Palmer, Dire Straits, Otis Redding, Peter Gabriel dans La Collection du 13 juin 2017

Georges Lang
Georges Lang Crédit : Elodie Grégoire
Georges Lang

You rascal you - Louis Amrstrong & Louis
The lady is a tramp - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley
Listen to the Music - The Doobie Brothers
Bad case of loving you - Robert Palmer
It takes two - Tina Turner & Rob Stewart
Twistin' by the pool - Dire Straits
Nashville blues - The Everly Brothers
Can you feel it - Young Gun Silver Fox
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
I got the blues - The Rolling Stones
Try a little tenderness - Otis Redding
I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788954571
Robert Palmer, Dire Straits, Otis Redding, Peter Gabriel...dans La Collection du 13 juin 2017
Robert Palmer, Dire Straits, Otis Redding, Peter Gabriel...dans La Collection du 13 juin 2017
REPLAY - Robert Palmer, Dire Straits, Otis Redding, Peter Gabriel dans La Collection du 13 juin 2017
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/copie-de-michael-jackson-nina-simone-donovan-eagles-dans-la-collection-du-12-juin-2017-7788954571
2017-06-13 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg