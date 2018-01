Murray Head, Katie Melua, et Meat Loaf dans La Collection du 8 janvier 2018

publié le 08/01/2018 à 23:59

LOVE ME TENDER - ELVIS PRESLEY w/ ROYAL PHILHARMONIC

SINCE I DON'T HAVE YOU - GUNS N' ROSES

WIND OF CHANGE - SCORPIONS w/ MORTON HARCKET

I KEEP FORGETTIN' - MICHAEL McDONALD



JOSIE - STEELY DAN

HER TOWN TOO - JAMES TAYLOR w/ J.D. SOUHTER

ALL OVER THE WORLD - KATIE MELUA

TWO OUT OF THREE AIN'T BAD - MEAT LOAF

LAY DOWN ( CANDLES IN THE RAIN ) - MELANIE & EDWIN HAWKINS SINGERS

LOS ANGELES - MURRAY HEAD

THE LADY IN RED - CHRIS de BURGH

GAYE - CLIFFORD T. WARD

STREETS OF LONDON - RALPH McTELL