WRTL Country - Nashville summertime du 30 juillet 2021
Lecture - 56m25s
Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 30 juillet 2021 :
Cruise - FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE All my favorite people - Maren MORRIS & BROTHERS OSBORNE Roll with it - The ROAD HAMMERS & DAN DAVIDSON Mixed up mess of a heart - DANNI LEIGH Little sister - DWIGHT YOAKAM Tell me when it's over - SHERYL CROW & Chris STAPLETON Country - MO PITNEY Six days on the road - SAWYER BROWN DJ Memphis Joe - Dave DUDLEY That's how I got to Memphis - Tom T. HALL Big river - Trick PONY, Johnny CASH & Waylon JENNING Hillbilly bone - Blake SHELTON & Trace ADKINS T.R.O.U.B.L.E - Travis TRITT Pictures - Lady ANTEBELLUM You make it easy - Jason ALDEAN Always on my mind - Willie NELSON Amarillo by morning - George STRAIT