WRTL Country - Nashville summertime du 30 juillet 2021

Lecture - 56m25s

Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 30 juillet 2021 :



Cruise - FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

All my favorite people - Maren MORRIS & BROTHERS OSBORNE

Roll with it - The ROAD HAMMERS & DAN DAVIDSON

Mixed up mess of a heart - DANNI LEIGH

Little sister - DWIGHT YOAKAM

Tell me when it's over - SHERYL CROW & Chris STAPLETON

Country - MO PITNEY

Six days on the road - SAWYER BROWN

DJ Memphis Joe - Dave DUDLEY

That's how I got to Memphis - Tom T. HALL

Big river - Trick PONY, Johnny CASH & Waylon JENNING

Hillbilly bone - Blake SHELTON & Trace ADKINS

T.R.O.U.B.L.E - Travis TRITT

Pictures - Lady ANTEBELLUM

You make it easy - Jason ALDEAN

Always on my mind - Willie NELSON

Amarillo by morning - George STRAIT