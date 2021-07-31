Fil info
Retour au menu
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. WRTL Country
  4. WRTL Country - Nashville summertime du 30 juillet 2021
Georges Lang

WRTL Country - Nashville summertime du 30 juillet 2021

Lecture - 56m25s
Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 30 juillet 2021 :

Cruise - FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
All my favorite people - Maren MORRIS & BROTHERS OSBORNE
Roll with it - The ROAD HAMMERS & DAN DAVIDSON
Mixed up mess of a heart - DANNI LEIGH
Little sister - DWIGHT YOAKAM
Tell me when it's over - SHERYL CROW & Chris STAPLETON
Country - MO PITNEY
Six days on the road - SAWYER BROWN
DJ Memphis Joe - Dave DUDLEY
That's how I got to Memphis - Tom T. HALL
Big river - Trick PONY, Johnny CASH & Waylon JENNING
Hillbilly bone - Blake SHELTON & Trace ADKINS
T.R.O.U.B.L.E - Travis TRITT
Pictures - Lady ANTEBELLUM
You make it easy - Jason ALDEAN
Always on my mind - Willie NELSON
Amarillo by morning - George STRAIT
Georges Lang
WRTL Country
Georges Lang
En Direct
/