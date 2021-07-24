WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 23 juillet 2021
Lecture - 57m14s
Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 23 juillet 2021 :
Made by the water - Brian KELLEY 10.000 Hours - DAN + SHAY & Justin BIEBER Dive bar - Garth BROOKS & Blake SHELTON Silver threads and golden needles - Dolly PARTON, Tammy WYNETTE, Loretta LYNN My Maria - BROOKS & DUNN Fast as you - DWIGHT YOAKAM That's how I got to Memphis - Deryl DODD You never can tell (C'est la vie) - Emmylou HARRIS Arkansas - Chris STAPLETON Go girl go - Hank Williams JR. Flowers on the wall - Eric HEATHERLY Stand by your man - Tammy WYNETTE Blue - Leann RIMES Threaten me with heaven - Vince GILL Tribute to Charlie Daniels - DIERKS BENTLEY / BROTHERS OSBORNE / Ashley McBRYDE / Jason ALDEAN