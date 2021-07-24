WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 23 juillet 2021

Lecture - 57m14s

Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 23 juillet 2021 :



Made by the water - Brian KELLEY

10.000 Hours - DAN + SHAY & Justin BIEBER

Dive bar - Garth BROOKS & Blake SHELTON

Silver threads and golden needles - Dolly PARTON, Tammy WYNETTE, Loretta LYNN

My Maria - BROOKS & DUNN

Fast as you - DWIGHT YOAKAM

That's how I got to Memphis - Deryl DODD

You never can tell (C'est la vie) - Emmylou HARRIS

Arkansas - Chris STAPLETON

Go girl go - Hank Williams JR.

Flowers on the wall - Eric HEATHERLY

Stand by your man - Tammy WYNETTE

Blue - Leann RIMES

Threaten me with heaven - Vince GILL

Tribute to Charlie Daniels - DIERKS BENTLEY / BROTHERS OSBORNE / Ashley McBRYDE / Jason ALDEAN

