Georges Lang

WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 23 juillet 2021

Lecture - 57m14s
Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 23 juillet 2021 :

Made by the water - Brian KELLEY
10.000 Hours - DAN + SHAY & Justin BIEBER
Dive bar - Garth BROOKS & Blake SHELTON
Silver threads and golden needles - Dolly PARTON, Tammy WYNETTE, Loretta LYNN
My Maria - BROOKS & DUNN
Fast as you - DWIGHT YOAKAM
That's how I got to Memphis - Deryl DODD
You never can tell (C'est la vie) - Emmylou HARRIS
Arkansas - Chris STAPLETON
Go girl go - Hank Williams JR.
Flowers on the wall - Eric HEATHERLY
Stand by your man - Tammy WYNETTE
Blue - Leann RIMES
Threaten me with heaven - Vince GILL
Tribute to Charlie Daniels - DIERKS BENTLEY / BROTHERS OSBORNE / Ashley McBRYDE / Jason ALDEAN
