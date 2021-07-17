WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 16 juillet 2021
Lecture - 56m01s
Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 16 juillet 2021 :
Party on the beach - Brian KELLEY Feeling fine in California - Kristian BUSH Better man - LITTLE BIG TOWN Millionaire - Chris STAPLETON Diane - CAM California - BIG & RICH Summertime blues - Alan JACKSON It's just a matter of time - Randy TRAVIS Your man - Josh TURNER Ain't that lonely yet - DWIGHT YOAKAM The streets of Nashville - Claudia CHURCH I couldn't leave you if I tried - Rodney CROWELL Country boy - Ricky SKAGGS The devil went down to Georgia - The CHARLIE DANIELS BAND Can't you see (Live) - ZAC BROWN BAND