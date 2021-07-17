Fil info
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. WRTL Country
  4. WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 16 juillet 2021
Georges Lang

WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 16 juillet 2021

Lecture - 56m01s
Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 16 juillet 2021 :

Party on the beach - Brian KELLEY
Feeling fine in California - Kristian BUSH
Better man - LITTLE BIG TOWN
Millionaire - Chris STAPLETON
Diane - CAM
California - BIG & RICH
Summertime blues - Alan JACKSON
It's just a matter of time - Randy TRAVIS
Your man - Josh TURNER
Ain't that lonely yet - DWIGHT YOAKAM
The streets of Nashville - Claudia CHURCH
I couldn't leave you if I tried - Rodney CROWELL
Country boy - Ricky SKAGGS
The devil went down to Georgia - The CHARLIE DANIELS BAND
Can't you see (Live) - ZAC BROWN BAND
Georges Lang
WRTL Country
Georges Lang
En Direct
/