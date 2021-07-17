WRTL Country - Nashville Summertime du 16 juillet 2021

Lecture - 56m01s

Programmation de WRTL-Country - Nashville Summertime du Vendredi 16 juillet 2021 :



Party on the beach - Brian KELLEY

Feeling fine in California - Kristian BUSH

Better man - LITTLE BIG TOWN

Millionaire - Chris STAPLETON

Diane - CAM

California - BIG & RICH

Summertime blues - Alan JACKSON

It's just a matter of time - Randy TRAVIS

Your man - Josh TURNER

Ain't that lonely yet - DWIGHT YOAKAM

The streets of Nashville - Claudia CHURCH

I couldn't leave you if I tried - Rodney CROWELL

Country boy - Ricky SKAGGS

The devil went down to Georgia - The CHARLIE DANIELS BAND

Can't you see (Live) - ZAC BROWN BAND

