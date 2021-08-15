Fil info
Retour au menu
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. Les Nocturnes
  4. Les Nocturnes de l'été du 15 août 2021
Georges Lang

Les Nocturnes de l'été du 15 août 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 1h
Pour terminer ce VSD musical, voici 11 albums qui fêtent en 2021 le 50ème anniversaire de leur parution en 1971 : "American Pie" de Don McLean, "Who's Next" des Who, "Aqualung" de Jethro Tull, "Every Picture Tells A Story" de Rod Stewart, "Teaser And The Firecat" de Cat Stevens, "Imagine" de John Lennon, "Led Zeppelin IV" de Led Zeppelin, "Meddle" de Pink Floyd, "L.A. Woman" des Doors.

Programmation des Nocturnes de l'été du Dimanche 15 août 2021 :

American pie - Don McLEAN
Behind blue eyes - The WHO
Locomotive breath - JETHRO TULL
Maggie may - Rod STEWART
Morning has broken - CAT STEVENS
Imagine - John LENNON
Life on Mars - David BOWIE
Tiny dancer - Elton JOHN
Stairway to heaven - LED ZEPPELIN
One of these days - Pink FLOYD
Riders on the storm - The DOORS
Georges Lang
Les Nocturnes
Georges Lang
En Direct
/