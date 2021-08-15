Les Nocturnes de l'été du 15 août 2021

Lecture - 1h

Pour terminer ce VSD musical, voici 11 albums qui fêtent en 2021 le 50ème anniversaire de leur parution en 1971 : "American Pie" de Don McLean, "Who's Next" des Who, "Aqualung" de Jethro Tull, "Every Picture Tells A Story" de Rod Stewart, "Teaser And The Firecat" de Cat Stevens, "Imagine" de John Lennon, "Led Zeppelin IV" de Led Zeppelin, "Meddle" de Pink Floyd, "L.A. Woman" des Doors.



Programmation des Nocturnes de l'été du Dimanche 15 août 2021 :



American pie - Don McLEAN

Behind blue eyes - The WHO

Locomotive breath - JETHRO TULL

Maggie may - Rod STEWART

Morning has broken - CAT STEVENS

Imagine - John LENNON

Life on Mars - David BOWIE

Tiny dancer - Elton JOHN

Stairway to heaven - LED ZEPPELIN

One of these days - Pink FLOYD

Riders on the storm - The DOORS

