Les Nocturnes de l'été du 15 août 2021

Pour terminer ce VSD musical, voici 11 albums qui fêtent en 2021 le 50ème anniversaire de leur parution en 1971 : "American Pie" de Don McLean, "Who's Next" des Who, "Aqualung" de Jethro Tull, "Every Picture Tells A Story" de Rod Stewart, "Teaser And The Firecat" de Cat Stevens, "Imagine" de John Lennon, "Led Zeppelin IV" de Led Zeppelin, "Meddle" de Pink Floyd, "L.A. Woman" des Doors.
Programmation des Nocturnes de l'été du Dimanche 15 août 2021 :
American pie - Don McLEAN Behind blue eyes - The WHO Locomotive breath - JETHRO TULL Maggie may - Rod STEWART Morning has broken - CAT STEVENS Imagine - John LENNON Life on Mars - David BOWIE Tiny dancer - Elton JOHN Stairway to heaven - LED ZEPPELIN One of these days - Pink FLOYD Riders on the storm - The DOORS