Les Nocturnes du 4 juillet 2021

Programmation des Nocturnes du Dimanche 4 juillet 2021 :
Rodriguez for a night - David CROSBY Cleveland heart - Jackson BROWNE Runaway - Bonnie RAITT I'm a roadrunner - James TAYLOR Shine a light on me brother - Robert JON & The WRECK Dreams (Live) - FLEETWOOD MAC Why does it take so long to say Goodbye (Live) - Joe BONAMASSA You light me up my life (Power-play) - Aretha FRANKLIN Angel - Aretha FRANKLIN & RPO People get ready - Aretha FRANKLIN & RPO The Dark end of the Street - Aretha FRANKLIN We all fall in love sometimes - Elton JOHN Curtains - Elton JOHN