Les Nocturnes du 4 juillet 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 59m49s
Programmation des Nocturnes du Dimanche 4 juillet 2021 :

Rodriguez for a night - David CROSBY
Cleveland heart - Jackson BROWNE
Runaway - Bonnie RAITT
I'm a roadrunner - James TAYLOR
Shine a light on me brother - Robert JON & The WRECK
Dreams (Live) - FLEETWOOD MAC
Why does it take so long to say Goodbye (Live) - Joe BONAMASSA
You light me up my life (Power-play) - Aretha FRANKLIN
Angel - Aretha FRANKLIN & RPO
People get ready - Aretha FRANKLIN & RPO
The Dark end of the Street - Aretha FRANKLIN
We all fall in love sometimes - Elton JOHN
Curtains - Elton JOHN
Prochaine diffusion
Mardi 6 juillet 2021 à 0h00
Durée 1h
