Les Nocturnes Spéciale Saga des Doors du 3 juillet 2021

Lecture - 1h58

Programmation des Nocturnes Spéciale Saga des Doors du 3 juillet 2021 :



Roadhouse blues

People are strange

Twentieth century fox

Moonlight drive

Break on through

Light my fire

Alabama song

Hello I love you

Love street

Love me two times

Wild child

Touch me

Soul kitchen (Live)



Love her madly

Riders on the storm

The crystal chip

Queen of the highway

The end (B.O. Apocalypse now)

Strange days

The Ghost song

End of the night

L.A. Woman

Five to one

Light my fire (Live Road House Blues Tour)

Ecoutez Les Nocturnes avec Georges Lang du 03 juillet 2021