Fil info
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. Les Nocturnes
  4. Les Nocturnes de Régis RAVANAS du 20 juin 2021
Georges Lang

Les Nocturnes de Régis RAVANAS du 20 juin 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 1h58
Programmation des Nocturnes de Régis RAVANAS du Dimanche 20 juin 2021 :

Dream on - AEROSMITH
Strawberry fields for ever - The BEATLES
Behind blue eyes - The WHO
Smoke on the water - DEEP PURPLE
Touch too much - AC/DC
Cowgirl in the sand (Acoustic) - Neil YOUNG
Cocaine - Eric CLAPTON
Jamming - Bob MARLEY
Games without frontiers - Peter GABRIEL
Precious - DEPECHE MODE

Can't stand losing you - The POLICE
Always the sun - The STRANGLERS
High hopes - Pink FLOYD
I will follow - U2
A forrest - The CURE
Karma Police - RADIOHEAD
Hurt - Johnny CASH
Don't stop believing - JOURNEY
Angie - The ROLLING STONES
Georges Lang
Les Nocturnes
Georges Lang
En Direct
/