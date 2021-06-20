Les Nocturnes de Régis RAVANAS du 20 juin 2021

Lecture - 1h58

Programmation des Nocturnes de Régis RAVANAS du Dimanche 20 juin 2021 :



Dream on - AEROSMITH

Strawberry fields for ever - The BEATLES

Behind blue eyes - The WHO

Smoke on the water - DEEP PURPLE

Touch too much - AC/DC

Cowgirl in the sand (Acoustic) - Neil YOUNG

Cocaine - Eric CLAPTON

Jamming - Bob MARLEY

Games without frontiers - Peter GABRIEL

Precious - DEPECHE MODE



Can't stand losing you - The POLICE

Always the sun - The STRANGLERS

High hopes - Pink FLOYD

I will follow - U2

A forrest - The CURE

Karma Police - RADIOHEAD

Hurt - Johnny CASH

Don't stop believing - JOURNEY

Angie - The ROLLING STONES

