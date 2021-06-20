Programmation des Nocturnes de Régis RAVANAS du Dimanche 20 juin 2021 :
Dream on - AEROSMITH Strawberry fields for ever - The BEATLES Behind blue eyes - The WHO Smoke on the water - DEEP PURPLE Touch too much - AC/DC Cowgirl in the sand (Acoustic) - Neil YOUNG Cocaine - Eric CLAPTON Jamming - Bob MARLEY Games without frontiers - Peter GABRIEL Precious - DEPECHE MODE
Can't stand losing you - The POLICE Always the sun - The STRANGLERS High hopes - Pink FLOYD I will follow - U2 A forrest - The CURE Karma Police - RADIOHEAD Hurt - Johnny CASH Don't stop believing - JOURNEY Angie - The ROLLING STONES