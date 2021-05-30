Programmation des Nocturnes du Dimanche 30 mai 2021 :
Poor boy from a long way from home - The BLACK KEYS She's on fire - Billy GIBBONS Louder - Gaëlle BUSWEL Get out of my mind - Jessie LEE & The ALCHIMISTS Your time - Nico CHONA Magnolia road - The ALLMAN BETTS BAND Gold dust woman - WARREN HAYNES & Grace POTTER Perennial bloom (Back to you) (Power-play) - Lukas NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL My Cleveland heart - Jackson BROWNE Angel of the 4th Street / Bobby and the Rat-Kings - COUNTING CROWS One of these days - Pink FLOYD Riders on the storm - The DOORS