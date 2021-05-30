Les Nocturnes du 30 mai 2021

Lecture - 1h11

Programmation des Nocturnes du Dimanche 30 mai 2021 :



Poor boy from a long way from home - The BLACK KEYS

She's on fire - Billy GIBBONS

Louder - Gaëlle BUSWEL

Get out of my mind - Jessie LEE & The ALCHIMISTS

Your time - Nico CHONA

Magnolia road - The ALLMAN BETTS BAND

Gold dust woman - WARREN HAYNES & Grace POTTER

Perennial bloom (Back to you) (Power-play) - Lukas NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

My Cleveland heart - Jackson BROWNE

Angel of the 4th Street / Bobby and the Rat-Kings - COUNTING CROWS

One of these days - Pink FLOYD

Riders on the storm - The DOORS

