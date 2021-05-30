Fil info
Georges Lang

Les Nocturnes du 30 mai 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 1h11
Programmation des Nocturnes du Dimanche 30 mai 2021 :

Poor boy from a long way from home - The BLACK KEYS
She's on fire - Billy GIBBONS
Louder - Gaëlle BUSWEL
Get out of my mind - Jessie LEE & The ALCHIMISTS
Your time - Nico CHONA
Magnolia road - The ALLMAN BETTS BAND
Gold dust woman - WARREN HAYNES & Grace POTTER
Perennial bloom (Back to you) (Power-play) - Lukas NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL
My Cleveland heart - Jackson BROWNE
Angel of the 4th Street / Bobby and the Rat-Kings - COUNTING CROWS
One of these days - Pink FLOYD
Riders on the storm - The DOORS
Prochaine diffusion
Dimanche 20 juin 2021 à 0h00
Durée 1h
