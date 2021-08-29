Fil info
La Collection du 29 août 2021

Lecture - 58m53s
Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 29 août 2021 :

How sweet it is (to be loved by you) - James TAYLOR
Helpless - CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG
California dreamin' - Diana KRALL
Reminiscing - The LITTLE RIVER BAND
Summer breeze - SEALS & CROFTS
Angie - The ROLLING STONES
Backerstreet girl - The ROLLING STONES
Michelle - The BEATLES
Ocean bay - NIGHTSHIFT
Hide in your shell - SUPERTRAMP
I get a kick out of you - Tony BENNETT & Lady GAGA
Last train home - John MAYER
C.C. Rider (Live) - Patrick VERBEKE
