La Collection du 29 août 2021

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 29 août 2021 :
How sweet it is (to be loved by you) - James TAYLOR Helpless - CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG California dreamin' - Diana KRALL Reminiscing - The LITTLE RIVER BAND Summer breeze - SEALS & CROFTS Angie - The ROLLING STONES Backerstreet girl - The ROLLING STONES Michelle - The BEATLES Ocean bay - NIGHTSHIFT Hide in your shell - SUPERTRAMP I get a kick out of you - Tony BENNETT & Lady GAGA Last train home - John MAYER C.C. Rider (Live) - Patrick VERBEKE