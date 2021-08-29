La Collection du 29 août 2021

Lecture - 58m53s

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 29 août 2021 :



How sweet it is (to be loved by you) - James TAYLOR

Helpless - CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG

California dreamin' - Diana KRALL

Reminiscing - The LITTLE RIVER BAND

Summer breeze - SEALS & CROFTS

Angie - The ROLLING STONES

Backerstreet girl - The ROLLING STONES

Michelle - The BEATLES

Ocean bay - NIGHTSHIFT

Hide in your shell - SUPERTRAMP

I get a kick out of you - Tony BENNETT & Lady GAGA

Last train home - John MAYER

C.C. Rider (Live) - Patrick VERBEKE