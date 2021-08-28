Fil info
Georges Lang

Saga Rolling Stones du 28/08/2021

Lecture - 2h58
Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang : Saga The Rolling Stones du 28 août 2021 :

Paint it black
Doom and gloom
No spare parts
Come on
I wanna be your man
It's all over now
The last time
(I can't get no) Satisfaction
Let's spend the night together
We love you
She's a rainbow
Jumpin' Jack flash
Street fighting man
Honky tonk women
Sympathy for the devil
Midnight rambler
Brown sugar
Tumbling dice
Angie
It's only Rock'N'Roll
Around and around
Miss you
Emotional rescue
Confessin' the blues
Start me up
Dancing in te street
Harlem shuffle
Mixed emotion
Lady jane
Like a Rolling Stone
Anybody seen my baby ?
Don't stop
Streets of love
Champagne and reefer
One more shot
I got the blues
Ecoutez La Collection Georges Lang avec Georges Lang du 28 août 2021
Prochaine diffusion
Dimanche 29 août 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
