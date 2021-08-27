La Collection Georges Lang - Teintée Beach Party du 27 août 2021

Programmation de La Collection - Teintée Beach Party de Georges Lang du Vendredi 27 août 2021 :
(Get your kicks on) Route 66 - The ROLLING STONES Carol - The ROLLING STONES Security - OTIS REDDING Baby let me take you home - The ANIMALS I should have know better - The BEATLES Come go with me - The DEL-VICKINGS Dream lover - Bobby DARIN Chapel of love - The DIXIE CUPS ('Till) I kissed you - The EVERLY BROTHERS A mess of blues - Elvis PRESLEY Never be anyone else but you - Ricky NELSON Come on, let's go - The McCOYS Surfin' - THE BEACH BOYS The wanderer - DION Please, Mr. Postman - THE MARVELETTES The loco-motion - LITTLE EVA Straight shooter - THE MAMAS & THE PAPAS Sweet suzie - Johnny BURNETTE Mama-oom-mow-mow - THE RIVINGTONS Come on - The ROLLING STONES I wanna be your man - The ROLLING STONES Peter gun - Dick DALE