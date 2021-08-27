Fil info
  La Collection Georges Lang - Teintée Beach Party du 27 août 2021
Georges Lang

La Collection Georges Lang - Teintée Beach Party du 27 août 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 55m01s
Programmation de La Collection - Teintée Beach Party de Georges Lang du Vendredi 27 août 2021 :

(Get your kicks on) Route 66 - The ROLLING STONES
Carol - The ROLLING STONES
Security - OTIS REDDING
Baby let me take you home - The ANIMALS
I should have know better - The BEATLES
Come go with me - The DEL-VICKINGS
Dream lover - Bobby DARIN
Chapel of love - The DIXIE CUPS
('Till) I kissed you - The EVERLY BROTHERS
A mess of blues - Elvis PRESLEY
Never be anyone else but you - Ricky NELSON
Come on, let's go - The McCOYS
Surfin' - THE BEACH BOYS
The wanderer - DION
Please, Mr. Postman - THE MARVELETTES
The loco-motion - LITTLE EVA
Straight shooter - THE MAMAS & THE PAPAS
Sweet suzie - Johnny BURNETTE
Mama-oom-mow-mow - THE RIVINGTONS
Come on - The ROLLING STONES
I wanna be your man - The ROLLING STONES
Peter gun - Dick DALE
Prochaine diffusion
Samedi 28 août 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
Georges Lang
La Collection Georges Lang
Georges Lang
