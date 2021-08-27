La Collection Georges Lang - Teintée Beach Party du 27 août 2021

Programmation de La Collection - Teintée Beach Party de Georges Lang du Vendredi 27 août 2021 :



(Get your kicks on) Route 66 - The ROLLING STONES

Carol - The ROLLING STONES

Security - OTIS REDDING

Baby let me take you home - The ANIMALS

I should have know better - The BEATLES

Come go with me - The DEL-VICKINGS

Dream lover - Bobby DARIN

Chapel of love - The DIXIE CUPS

('Till) I kissed you - The EVERLY BROTHERS

A mess of blues - Elvis PRESLEY

Never be anyone else but you - Ricky NELSON

Come on, let's go - The McCOYS

Surfin' - THE BEACH BOYS

The wanderer - DION

Please, Mr. Postman - THE MARVELETTES

The loco-motion - LITTLE EVA

Straight shooter - THE MAMAS & THE PAPAS

Sweet suzie - Johnny BURNETTE

Mama-oom-mow-mow - THE RIVINGTONS

Come on - The ROLLING STONES

I wanna be your man - The ROLLING STONES

Peter gun - Dick DALE