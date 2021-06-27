La Collection Georges Lang du 27 juin 2021

Lecture - 55m04s

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 27 juin 2021 :



Jackson - Nancy SINATRA & LEE HAZLEWOOD

These boot sare made for walking - JEN JIS & Melody GARDOT

Caroline, No - Chrissie HYNDE

Love is the answer - RUMER

Yesterday once more - The CARPENTERS

Baseball - Michael FRANKS

What's going on - Marvin GAYE

If you don't know me by now - Harold MELVIN & The BLUE NOTES

Smile - Michael JACKSON

Here comes the rain again - Macy GRAY

Suite : Clouds, Rain - David GATES

Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton JOHN

Need you now - LADY ANTEBELLUM

