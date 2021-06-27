La Collection Georges Lang du 27 juin 2021

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 27 juin 2021 :
Jackson - Nancy SINATRA & LEE HAZLEWOOD These boot sare made for walking - JEN JIS & Melody GARDOT Caroline, No - Chrissie HYNDE Love is the answer - RUMER Yesterday once more - The CARPENTERS Baseball - Michael FRANKS What's going on - Marvin GAYE If you don't know me by now - Harold MELVIN & The BLUE NOTES Smile - Michael JACKSON Here comes the rain again - Macy GRAY Suite : Clouds, Rain - David GATES Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton JOHN Need you now - LADY ANTEBELLUM