Georges Lang

La Collection Georges Lang du 27 juin 2021

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 27 juin 2021 :

Jackson - Nancy SINATRA & LEE HAZLEWOOD
These boot sare made for walking - JEN JIS & Melody GARDOT
Caroline, No - Chrissie HYNDE
Love is the answer - RUMER
Yesterday once more - The CARPENTERS
Baseball - Michael FRANKS
What's going on - Marvin GAYE
If you don't know me by now - Harold MELVIN & The BLUE NOTES
Smile - Michael JACKSON
Here comes the rain again - Macy GRAY
Suite : Clouds, Rain - David GATES
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton JOHN
Need you now - LADY ANTEBELLUM
