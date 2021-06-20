Fil info
La Collection Georges Lang du 20 juin 2021

Lecture - 54m08s
Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 20 juin 2021 :

Got a hold on me - Christine McVIE
Listen to the music - The DOOBIE BROTHERS
How sweet it is (To be loved by you) - James TAYLOR
Last train home - John MAYER
Baker street - Gerry RAFFERTY
(They long to be) close to you - The CARPENTERS
California dreamin' - Diana KRALL
On the beach - Chris REA
Riders on the storm - The DOORS
Unintended - MUSE
Don't let the sun go down on me (Live) - George MICHAEL & Elton JOHN
Grand hotel (Live) - PROCOL HARUM
Prochaine diffusion
Vendredi 25 juin 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
