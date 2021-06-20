Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 20 juin 2021 :
Got a hold on me - Christine McVIE Listen to the music - The DOOBIE BROTHERS How sweet it is (To be loved by you) - James TAYLOR Last train home - John MAYER Baker street - Gerry RAFFERTY (They long to be) close to you - The CARPENTERS California dreamin' - Diana KRALL On the beach - Chris REA Riders on the storm - The DOORS Unintended - MUSE Don't let the sun go down on me (Live) - George MICHAEL & Elton JOHN Grand hotel (Live) - PROCOL HARUM