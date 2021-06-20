La Collection Georges Lang du 20 juin 2021

Lecture - 54m08s

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 20 juin 2021 :



Got a hold on me - Christine McVIE

Listen to the music - The DOOBIE BROTHERS

How sweet it is (To be loved by you) - James TAYLOR

Last train home - John MAYER

Baker street - Gerry RAFFERTY

(They long to be) close to you - The CARPENTERS

California dreamin' - Diana KRALL

On the beach - Chris REA

Riders on the storm - The DOORS

Unintended - MUSE

Don't let the sun go down on me (Live) - George MICHAEL & Elton JOHN

Grand hotel (Live) - PROCOL HARUM

