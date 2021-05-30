Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 30 mai 2021 :
Dreams - FLEETWOOD MAC Livin' it up - Bill LABOUNTY Ride like the wind - Christopher CROSS Sister golden hair - AMERICA Guitar man - BREAD Beggar in blue jeans - The ROWANS My back pages - The BYRDS The load out / Stay (Live) - Jackson BROWNE I love LA. - Randy NEWMAN It keeps you running - The DOBBIE BROTHERS Rikki don't your lose that number - Steely DAN You belong to me - Carly SIMON Magic smile - Rosie VELA Oh Lori - ALESSI
Eternal flame - The BANGLES Holiday - BEE GEES Girl - The BEATLES God only knows - Michael BUBLE California saga - The BEACH BOYS (You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha FRANKLIN Let's stay together - AL GREEN I can't go for that (No can do) - Daryl HALL & John OATES Billie jean - Michael JACKSON Love guarantee - YOUNG GUN SILVER FOX I'm a lover - Melissa ETHERIDGE I've got dreams to remember - Otis REDDING (...)
Retrouvez toute la programmation sur notre site RTL.fr