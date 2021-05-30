Fil info
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. La Collection Georges Lang
  4. La Collection Georges Lang du 30 mai 2021
Georges Lang

La Collection Georges Lang du 30 mai 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 2h
Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 30 mai 2021 :

Dreams - FLEETWOOD MAC
Livin' it up - Bill LABOUNTY
Ride like the wind - Christopher CROSS
Sister golden hair - AMERICA
Guitar man - BREAD
Beggar in blue jeans - The ROWANS
My back pages - The BYRDS
The load out / Stay (Live) - Jackson BROWNE
I love LA. - Randy NEWMAN
It keeps you running - The DOBBIE BROTHERS
Rikki don't your lose that number - Steely DAN
You belong to me - Carly SIMON
Magic smile - Rosie VELA
Oh Lori - ALESSI

Eternal flame - The BANGLES
Holiday - BEE GEES
Girl - The BEATLES
God only knows - Michael BUBLE
California saga - The BEACH BOYS
(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha FRANKLIN
Let's stay together - AL GREEN
I can't go for that (No can do) - Daryl HALL & John OATES
Billie jean - Michael JACKSON
Love guarantee - YOUNG GUN SILVER FOX
I'm a lover - Melissa ETHERIDGE
I've got dreams to remember - Otis REDDING
(...)

Retrouvez toute la programmation sur notre site RTL.fr
Prochaine diffusion
Vendredi 18 juin 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
Georges Lang
La Collection Georges Lang
Georges Lang
En Direct
/