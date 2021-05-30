La Collection Georges Lang du 30 mai 2021

Lecture - 2h

Programmation de La Collection Georges Lang du Dimanche 30 mai 2021 :



Dreams - FLEETWOOD MAC

Livin' it up - Bill LABOUNTY

Ride like the wind - Christopher CROSS

Sister golden hair - AMERICA

Guitar man - BREAD

Beggar in blue jeans - The ROWANS

My back pages - The BYRDS

The load out / Stay (Live) - Jackson BROWNE

I love LA. - Randy NEWMAN

It keeps you running - The DOBBIE BROTHERS

Rikki don't your lose that number - Steely DAN

You belong to me - Carly SIMON

Magic smile - Rosie VELA

Oh Lori - ALESSI



Eternal flame - The BANGLES

Holiday - BEE GEES

Girl - The BEATLES

God only knows - Michael BUBLE

California saga - The BEACH BOYS

(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha FRANKLIN

Let's stay together - AL GREEN

I can't go for that (No can do) - Daryl HALL & John OATES

Billie jean - Michael JACKSON

Love guarantee - YOUNG GUN SILVER FOX

I'm a lover - Melissa ETHERIDGE

I've got dreams to remember - Otis REDDING

(...)



