Beach Party du 22/08/2021

Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 22 août 2021 :
Tonight I fell in love - The TOKENS I wanna be the leader - The MARCELS He's got the power - The EXCITERS Walk like a man - The FOUR SEASONS Oh boy - Buddy HOLLY One night - Elvis PRESLEY The right time - Ray CHARLES I get around - The BEACH BOYS Drag city - JAN & DEAN You're sixteen - Johnny BURNETTE Love potion #9 - The CLOVERS I only want to be with you - Dusty SPRINGFIELD Sweets for my sweet - The SEARCHERS From me to you - The BEATLES Bus stop - The HOLLIES Happy together - The TURTLES No milk today - HERMAN'S HERMITS Days of pearly spencer - David McWILLIAMS Shakin' all over - Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES Teenade idol - Ricky NELSON Mr. Lonely - Bobby VINTON The end of the world - SKEETER DAVIS
