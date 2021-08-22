Beach Party du 22/08/2021

Lecture - 58m04s

Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 22 août 2021 :



Tonight I fell in love - The TOKENS

I wanna be the leader - The MARCELS

He's got the power - The EXCITERS

Walk like a man - The FOUR SEASONS

Oh boy - Buddy HOLLY

One night - Elvis PRESLEY

The right time - Ray CHARLES

I get around - The BEACH BOYS

Drag city - JAN & DEAN

You're sixteen - Johnny BURNETTE

Love potion #9 - The CLOVERS

I only want to be with you - Dusty SPRINGFIELD

Sweets for my sweet - The SEARCHERS

From me to you - The BEATLES

Bus stop - The HOLLIES

Happy together - The TURTLES

No milk today - HERMAN'S HERMITS

Days of pearly spencer - David McWILLIAMS

Shakin' all over - Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES

Teenade idol - Ricky NELSON

Mr. Lonely - Bobby VINTON

The end of the world - SKEETER DAVIS



Ecoutez Beach Party avec Georges Lang du 22 août 2021