Georges Lang

Beach Party du 22/08/2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 58m04s
Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 22 août 2021 :

Tonight I fell in love - The TOKENS
I wanna be the leader - The MARCELS
He's got the power - The EXCITERS
Walk like a man - The FOUR SEASONS
Oh boy - Buddy HOLLY
One night - Elvis PRESLEY
The right time - Ray CHARLES
I get around - The BEACH BOYS
Drag city - JAN & DEAN
You're sixteen - Johnny BURNETTE
Love potion #9 - The CLOVERS
I only want to be with you - Dusty SPRINGFIELD
Sweets for my sweet - The SEARCHERS
From me to you - The BEATLES
Bus stop - The HOLLIES
Happy together - The TURTLES
No milk today - HERMAN'S HERMITS
Days of pearly spencer - David McWILLIAMS
Shakin' all over - Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES
Teenade idol - Ricky NELSON
Mr. Lonely - Bobby VINTON
The end of the world - SKEETER DAVIS

