Beach Party du 21/08/2021

Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 21 août 2021 :
The happy days - PRATT & McCLAIN Hang on sloopy - The McCOYS Shout - LULU & The LUVVERS At the hop - DANNY & The JUNIORS Twistin' to the blues - BUDDY GRECO Sugaree - Rusty YORK Hit the road Jack - Ray CHARLES Sweet soul music - Arthur CONLEY Treat her right - Roy HEAD Trouble - Elvis PRESLEY Respect - Aretha FRANKLIN Get ready - RARE EARTH I got you babe - SONNY & CHER You really got a hold on me - Percy SLEDGE Rock and Roll music - The BEATLES I got you (I feel good) - James BROWN Hey little girl - DEE CLARK Jenny take a ride - Mitch RYDER & DETROIT WHEELS The house of the rising sun - The ANIMALS Hip-Hug-Her - BOOKER T. & The MG's
Ecoutez Beach Party avec Georges Lang du 21 août 2021