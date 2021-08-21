Fil info
Georges Lang

Beach Party du 21/08/2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 59m08s
Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 21 août 2021 :

The happy days - PRATT & McCLAIN
Hang on sloopy - The McCOYS
Shout - LULU & The LUVVERS
At the hop - DANNY & The JUNIORS
Twistin' to the blues - BUDDY GRECO
Sugaree - Rusty YORK
Hit the road Jack - Ray CHARLES
Sweet soul music - Arthur CONLEY
Treat her right - Roy HEAD
Trouble - Elvis PRESLEY
Respect - Aretha FRANKLIN
Get ready - RARE EARTH
I got you babe - SONNY & CHER
You really got a hold on me - Percy SLEDGE
Rock and Roll music - The BEATLES
I got you (I feel good) - James BROWN
Hey little girl - DEE CLARK
Jenny take a ride - Mitch RYDER & DETROIT WHEELS
The house of the rising sun - The ANIMALS
Hip-Hug-Her - BOOKER T. & The MG's

Beach Party avec Georges Lang du 21 août 2021
Prochaine diffusion
Dimanche 22 août 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
Georges Lang
Beach Party
Georges Lang
