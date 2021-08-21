Beach Party du 21/08/2021

Lecture - 59m08s

Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 21 août 2021 :



The happy days - PRATT & McCLAIN

Hang on sloopy - The McCOYS

Shout - LULU & The LUVVERS

At the hop - DANNY & The JUNIORS

Twistin' to the blues - BUDDY GRECO

Sugaree - Rusty YORK

Hit the road Jack - Ray CHARLES

Sweet soul music - Arthur CONLEY

Treat her right - Roy HEAD

Trouble - Elvis PRESLEY

Respect - Aretha FRANKLIN

Get ready - RARE EARTH

I got you babe - SONNY & CHER

You really got a hold on me - Percy SLEDGE

Rock and Roll music - The BEATLES

I got you (I feel good) - James BROWN

Hey little girl - DEE CLARK

Jenny take a ride - Mitch RYDER & DETROIT WHEELS

The house of the rising sun - The ANIMALS

Hip-Hug-Her - BOOKER T. & The MG's



Ecoutez Beach Party avec Georges Lang du 21 août 2021