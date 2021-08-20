Beach Party du 20/08/2021

Lecture - 55m34s

Programmation de Beach Party du Vendredi 20 août 2021 :



Dance, dance, dance - The BEACH BOYS

Gator tails and monkey ribs - The McCOYS

(I'm not you) Steppin'stone - The MONKEES

Come on - The ROLLING STONES

All my loving - The BEATLES

Till the end of the day - The KINKS

Twilight time - The PLATTERS

Sea of love - Phil PHILLIPS

Put your head on my shoulder - Paul ANKA

Reach out I'll be there - The FOUR TOPS

You can't hurry love - The SUPREMES

If you wanna be happy - Jimmy SOUL

Runaway - SEL SHANNON

96 tears - BIG MAYBELLE

King of the surf - The TRASHMEN

Carol - Chuck BERRY

Pony time - Chubby CHECKER

Shake rattle and roll - Elvis PRESLEY

Good golly Miss Molly - Jerry LEE LEWIS

Lawdy Miss Clawdy - LLOYD PRICE

Peter gun - Dick DALE



Ecoutez Beach Party avec Georges Lang du 20 août 2021