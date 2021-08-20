Fil info
Retour au menu
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. Beach Party
  4. Beach Party du 20/08/2021
Georges Lang

Beach Party du 20/08/2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 55m34s
Programmation de Beach Party du Vendredi 20 août 2021 :

Dance, dance, dance - The BEACH BOYS
Gator tails and monkey ribs - The McCOYS
(I'm not you) Steppin'stone - The MONKEES
Come on - The ROLLING STONES
All my loving - The BEATLES
Till the end of the day - The KINKS
Twilight time - The PLATTERS
Sea of love - Phil PHILLIPS
Put your head on my shoulder - Paul ANKA
Reach out I'll be there - The FOUR TOPS
You can't hurry love - The SUPREMES
If you wanna be happy - Jimmy SOUL
Runaway - SEL SHANNON
96 tears - BIG MAYBELLE
King of the surf - The TRASHMEN
Carol - Chuck BERRY
Pony time - Chubby CHECKER
Shake rattle and roll - Elvis PRESLEY
Good golly Miss Molly - Jerry LEE LEWIS
Lawdy Miss Clawdy - LLOYD PRICE
Peter gun - Dick DALE

Ecoutez Beach Party avec Georges Lang du 20 août 2021
Prochaine diffusion
Samedi 21 août 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
Georges Lang
Beach Party
Georges Lang
En Direct
/