Beach Party du 14 août 2021

Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 14 août 2021 :
Rock around the clock - Bill HALEY & The COMETS Be bop a lula - Gene VINCENT & Blue CAPS Summertime blues - Eddie COCHRAN Words of love - Buddy HOLLY Little sister - Elvis PRESLEY 5-4-3-2-1 - MANFRED MANN Good lovin' - The YOUNG RASCALS Barbara ann - The BEACH BOYS Come back - The EQUALS Black is black - LOS BRAVOS Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye heart) - Ricky NELSON Sha la la - The SHIRELLES You don't know - Helen SHAPIRO A lover's concerto - The TOYS Are you lonesome tonight (Live) - Elvis PRESLEY Love me tender - Elvis PRESLEY I can't help myself (Sugar pine honey bunch) - The FOUR TOPS You keep me hangin' on - The SUPREMES Ain't too proud to beg - The TEMPLATIONS I heard it through the gravepine - CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL