Fil info
Retour au menu
Retour au menu
  1. Accueil
  2. Programmes
  3. Beach Party
  4. Beach Party du 14 août 2021
Georges Lang

Beach Party du 14 août 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 58m48s
Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 14 août 2021 :

Rock around the clock - Bill HALEY & The COMETS
Be bop a lula - Gene VINCENT & Blue CAPS
Summertime blues - Eddie COCHRAN
Words of love - Buddy HOLLY
Little sister - Elvis PRESLEY
5-4-3-2-1 - MANFRED MANN
Good lovin' - The YOUNG RASCALS
Barbara ann - The BEACH BOYS
Come back - The EQUALS
Black is black - LOS BRAVOS
Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye heart) - Ricky NELSON
Sha la la - The SHIRELLES
You don't know - Helen SHAPIRO
A lover's concerto - The TOYS
Are you lonesome tonight (Live) - Elvis PRESLEY
Love me tender - Elvis PRESLEY
I can't help myself (Sugar pine honey bunch) - The FOUR TOPS
You keep me hangin' on - The SUPREMES
Ain't too proud to beg - The TEMPLATIONS
I heard it through the gravepine - CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL
Prochaine diffusion
Vendredi 20 août 2021 à 23h00
Durée 1h
Georges Lang
Beach Party
Georges Lang
En Direct
/