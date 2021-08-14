Beach Party du 14 août 2021

Lecture - 58m48s

Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 14 août 2021 :



Rock around the clock - Bill HALEY & The COMETS

Be bop a lula - Gene VINCENT & Blue CAPS

Summertime blues - Eddie COCHRAN

Words of love - Buddy HOLLY

Little sister - Elvis PRESLEY

5-4-3-2-1 - MANFRED MANN

Good lovin' - The YOUNG RASCALS

Barbara ann - The BEACH BOYS

Come back - The EQUALS

Black is black - LOS BRAVOS

Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye heart) - Ricky NELSON

Sha la la - The SHIRELLES

You don't know - Helen SHAPIRO

A lover's concerto - The TOYS

Are you lonesome tonight (Live) - Elvis PRESLEY

Love me tender - Elvis PRESLEY

I can't help myself (Sugar pine honey bunch) - The FOUR TOPS

You keep me hangin' on - The SUPREMES

Ain't too proud to beg - The TEMPLATIONS

I heard it through the gravepine - CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL