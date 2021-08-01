Beach Party du 1er août 2021

Lecture - 1h28

Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 1er août 2021 :



Fun, fun, fun - BEACH BOYS

Mr. Tambourine man - BYRDS

Creeque alley - MAMAS & The PAPAS

San Francisco - Scott McKENZIE

Runaway - DELSHANNON

Dream lover - Bobby DARIN

A teenager in love - DION & the BELMONTS

Crying in the rain - EVERLY BROTHERS

Venus - SHOCKING BLUE

Apache - SHADOWS

Walk like a man - FOUR SEASONS

It's my party - Lesley GORE

Party doll - Buddy KNOX

She's just my style - Gary LEWIS & The PLAYBOYS

Rock & Roll is here to stay - Danny & The JUNIORS

See you later alligator - Bill HALEY & COMETS

High school confidential - Jerry Lee LEWIS

All shook up - Elvis PRESLEY

(Let me be your) Teddy bear - Elvis PRESLEY

He's in town - ROCKIN' BERRIES

I hear a symphony - SUPREMES

Baby I need your lovin' - FOUR TOPS

Over the rainbow - GENE VINCENT

Chantilly lace - BIG BOPPER

Reet petite - Jackie WILSON

All my loving - BEATLES

The house of the rising sun - ANIMALS

Ruby Tuesday - ROLLING STONES

Nights in the white satin - MOODY BLUES