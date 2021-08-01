Beach Party du 1er août 2021

Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 1er août 2021 :
Fun, fun, fun - BEACH BOYS Mr. Tambourine man - BYRDS Creeque alley - MAMAS & The PAPAS San Francisco - Scott McKENZIE Runaway - DELSHANNON Dream lover - Bobby DARIN A teenager in love - DION & the BELMONTS Crying in the rain - EVERLY BROTHERS Venus - SHOCKING BLUE Apache - SHADOWS Walk like a man - FOUR SEASONS It's my party - Lesley GORE Party doll - Buddy KNOX She's just my style - Gary LEWIS & The PLAYBOYS Rock & Roll is here to stay - Danny & The JUNIORS See you later alligator - Bill HALEY & COMETS High school confidential - Jerry Lee LEWIS All shook up - Elvis PRESLEY (Let me be your) Teddy bear - Elvis PRESLEY He's in town - ROCKIN' BERRIES I hear a symphony - SUPREMES Baby I need your lovin' - FOUR TOPS Over the rainbow - GENE VINCENT Chantilly lace - BIG BOPPER Reet petite - Jackie WILSON All my loving - BEATLES The house of the rising sun - ANIMALS Ruby Tuesday - ROLLING STONES Nights in the white satin - MOODY BLUES