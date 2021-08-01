Fil info
Georges Lang

Beach Party du 1er août 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 1h28
Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 1er août 2021 :

Fun, fun, fun - BEACH BOYS
Mr. Tambourine man - BYRDS
Creeque alley - MAMAS & The PAPAS
San Francisco - Scott McKENZIE
Runaway - DELSHANNON
Dream lover - Bobby DARIN
A teenager in love - DION & the BELMONTS
Crying in the rain - EVERLY BROTHERS
Venus - SHOCKING BLUE
Apache - SHADOWS
Walk like a man - FOUR SEASONS
It's my party - Lesley GORE
Party doll - Buddy KNOX
She's just my style - Gary LEWIS & The PLAYBOYS
Rock & Roll is here to stay - Danny & The JUNIORS
See you later alligator - Bill HALEY & COMETS
High school confidential - Jerry Lee LEWIS
All shook up - Elvis PRESLEY
(Let me be your) Teddy bear - Elvis PRESLEY
He's in town - ROCKIN' BERRIES
I hear a symphony - SUPREMES
Baby I need your lovin' - FOUR TOPS
Over the rainbow - GENE VINCENT
Chantilly lace - BIG BOPPER
Reet petite - Jackie WILSON
All my loving - BEATLES
The house of the rising sun - ANIMALS
Ruby Tuesday - ROLLING STONES
Nights in the white satin - MOODY BLUES
