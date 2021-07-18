Fil info
Georges Lang

Beach Party du 18 juillet 2021

Georges Lang
Lecture - 1h28
Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 18 juillet 2021 :

Whole lotta shakin' goin' on - Jerry Lee LEWIS
Hanky panky - Tommy JAMES & The SHONDELLS
Money (That's what I want) - BARRETT STRONG
Shakin' all over - Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES
Sugaree - Rusty YORK
Long tall sally - LITTLE RICHARD
Oh Pretty Woman - Roy ORBISON
Book of Love - The MONOTONES
Blue moon - The MARCELS
Hey tonight - CCR
1-2-3 - LEN BARRY
Jenny take a ride - Mitch RYDER
See see rider - The ANIMALS
Love potion #9 - The CLOVERS
Needles and pins - The SEARCHERS
Can't buy me love - The BEATLES
Judy in disguise - John FRED
Indian reservation - DON FARDON
The witchqueen of New Orleans - RED BONE
The warmth of the sun - The BEACH BOYS
The great pretender - The PLATTERS
It's now or never - Elvis PRESLEY
Stand by me - BEN E. KING
I remember you - Frank IFIELD
Sealed with a kiss - Brian HYLAND
Rhythm of the rain - The CASCADES
When a man's man's man's world - James BROWN
Green onions - BOOKER T. & The MG's 
