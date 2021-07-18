Beach Party du 18 juillet 2021

Lecture - 1h28

Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 18 juillet 2021 :



Whole lotta shakin' goin' on - Jerry Lee LEWIS

Hanky panky - Tommy JAMES & The SHONDELLS

Money (That's what I want) - BARRETT STRONG

Shakin' all over - Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES

Sugaree - Rusty YORK

Long tall sally - LITTLE RICHARD

Oh Pretty Woman - Roy ORBISON

Book of Love - The MONOTONES

Blue moon - The MARCELS

Hey tonight - CCR

1-2-3 - LEN BARRY

Jenny take a ride - Mitch RYDER

See see rider - The ANIMALS

Love potion #9 - The CLOVERS

Needles and pins - The SEARCHERS

Can't buy me love - The BEATLES

Judy in disguise - John FRED

Indian reservation - DON FARDON

The witchqueen of New Orleans - RED BONE

The warmth of the sun - The BEACH BOYS

The great pretender - The PLATTERS

It's now or never - Elvis PRESLEY

Stand by me - BEN E. KING

I remember you - Frank IFIELD

Sealed with a kiss - Brian HYLAND

Rhythm of the rain - The CASCADES

When a man's man's man's world - James BROWN

Green onions - BOOKER T. & The MG's