Beach Party du 18 juillet 2021

Programmation de Beach Party du Dimanche 18 juillet 2021 :
Whole lotta shakin' goin' on - Jerry Lee LEWIS Hanky panky - Tommy JAMES & The SHONDELLS Money (That's what I want) - BARRETT STRONG Shakin' all over - Johnny KIDD & The PIRATES Sugaree - Rusty YORK Long tall sally - LITTLE RICHARD Oh Pretty Woman - Roy ORBISON Book of Love - The MONOTONES Blue moon - The MARCELS Hey tonight - CCR 1-2-3 - LEN BARRY Jenny take a ride - Mitch RYDER See see rider - The ANIMALS Love potion #9 - The CLOVERS Needles and pins - The SEARCHERS Can't buy me love - The BEATLES Judy in disguise - John FRED Indian reservation - DON FARDON The witchqueen of New Orleans - RED BONE The warmth of the sun - The BEACH BOYS The great pretender - The PLATTERS It's now or never - Elvis PRESLEY Stand by me - BEN E. KING I remember you - Frank IFIELD Sealed with a kiss - Brian HYLAND Rhythm of the rain - The CASCADES When a man's man's man's world - James BROWN Green onions - BOOKER T. & The MG's