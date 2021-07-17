Beach Party du 17 juillet 2021

Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 17 juillet 2021 :
Big girls don't cry - FOUR SEASONS Ride the wild surf - JAN & DEAN Somebody to love - JEFFERSON AIRPLANE My friend Jack - SMOKE Good vibrations - BEACH BOYS Save me - Julie DRISCOLL & Brian AUGER I only want to be with you - Dusty SPRINGSFIELD I got you babe - SONNY & CHER Mr. Tambourine Man - BYRDS Bus stop - HOLLIES No milk today - HERMAN'S HERMITS With a girl like you - TROGGS Happy together - TURTLES Mary anne with shaky hand - WHO (I can't get no) Satisfaction - ROLLING STONES Crazy love - Paul ANKA This diamond ring - Gary LEWIS Hang on sloopy - McCOYS Bird dance beat - TRASHMEN Yummy yummy yummy - OHIO EXPRESS Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - RATTLES She loves you - BEATLES That'll be the day - Buddy HOLLY Heeby-Jeebies love - LITTLE RICHARD Tutti Frutti - Elvis PRESLEY Twenty flight rock - Vince TAYLOR No particular place to go - Chuck BERRY Papa's got a brand new bag - James BROWN Do you love me - CONTOURS