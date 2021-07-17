Fil info
Georges Lang

Beach Party du 17 juillet 2021

Lecture - 1h27
Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 17 juillet 2021 :

Big girls don't cry - FOUR SEASONS
Ride the wild surf - JAN & DEAN
Somebody to love - JEFFERSON AIRPLANE
My friend Jack - SMOKE
Good vibrations - BEACH BOYS
Save me - Julie DRISCOLL & Brian AUGER
I only want to be with you - Dusty SPRINGSFIELD
I got you babe - SONNY & CHER
Mr. Tambourine Man - BYRDS
Bus stop - HOLLIES
No milk today - HERMAN'S HERMITS
With a girl like you - TROGGS
Happy together - TURTLES
Mary anne with shaky hand - WHO
(I can't get no) Satisfaction - ROLLING STONES
Crazy love - Paul ANKA
This diamond ring - Gary LEWIS
Hang on sloopy - McCOYS
Bird dance beat - TRASHMEN
Yummy yummy yummy - OHIO EXPRESS
Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - RATTLES
She loves you - BEATLES
That'll be the day - Buddy HOLLY
Heeby-Jeebies love - LITTLE RICHARD
Tutti Frutti - Elvis PRESLEY
Twenty flight rock - Vince TAYLOR
No particular place to go - Chuck BERRY
Papa's got a brand new bag - James BROWN
Do you love me - CONTOURS
Prochaine diffusion
Vendredi 23 juillet 2021 à 22h30
Durée 1h30
