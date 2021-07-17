Beach Party du 17 juillet 2021

Lecture - 1h27

Programmation de Beach Party du Samedi 17 juillet 2021 :



Big girls don't cry - FOUR SEASONS

Ride the wild surf - JAN & DEAN

Somebody to love - JEFFERSON AIRPLANE

My friend Jack - SMOKE

Good vibrations - BEACH BOYS

Save me - Julie DRISCOLL & Brian AUGER

I only want to be with you - Dusty SPRINGSFIELD

I got you babe - SONNY & CHER

Mr. Tambourine Man - BYRDS

Bus stop - HOLLIES

No milk today - HERMAN'S HERMITS

With a girl like you - TROGGS

Happy together - TURTLES

Mary anne with shaky hand - WHO

(I can't get no) Satisfaction - ROLLING STONES

Crazy love - Paul ANKA

This diamond ring - Gary LEWIS

Hang on sloopy - McCOYS

Bird dance beat - TRASHMEN

Yummy yummy yummy - OHIO EXPRESS

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - RATTLES

She loves you - BEATLES

That'll be the day - Buddy HOLLY

Heeby-Jeebies love - LITTLE RICHARD

Tutti Frutti - Elvis PRESLEY

Twenty flight rock - Vince TAYLOR

No particular place to go - Chuck BERRY

Papa's got a brand new bag - James BROWN

Do you love me - CONTOURS

