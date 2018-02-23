Blackberry Smoke est Power-Play avec "Best Seat In The House" dans WRTL-Country du 22 février 2018
REPLAY - WRTL Country du 22 Février 2018 avec Georges Lang.
Les trois gagnants du Vide-Grenier du 22 février 2018 tirés au sort sont :
1- Evelyne SCHOCH de Fontaine-lès-Dijon (21)
2- Hervé FONTAINE de La Chapelle de Guinchay (71)
3- Béatrice BANUT de Moncrabeau (47)
Ces 3 gagnant(e)s recevront très prochainement le DVD de Dolly Parton "Blue Valley Songbird"
A girl like you - Easton Corbin
Ain't going down (Till the sun comes up (Live) - Garth Brooks
Trouble - Sam Outlaw
Mexico - Danny Worsnop
Leading me home - James House
Sprinhsteen (Live) - Eric Church
Hard Livin' - Chris Stapleton
Best seat in the house - Blackberry Smoke (Power-Play)
You make it easy - Jason Aldean
In San Antone - Dan Seals
Jolene - Dolly Parton
9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
Coat of many colors - Dolly Parton
I will always love you - Dolly Parton