The Platters, Gene Vincent, et Fats Domino dans La Collection du 26 octobre 2017

publié le 26/10/2017 à 23:59

AIN'T THAT A SHAME - FATS DOMINO

I'M IN LOVE AGAIN - FATS DOMINO

I'M READY - FATS DOMINO

WHOLE LOTTA LOVING - FATS DOMINO

LET'S HAVE A PARTY - WANDA JACKSON

SHE SHE LITTLE SHEILA - GENE VINCENT

THE SHOOP SHOOP SONG - BETTY EVERETT

HE'S SO FINE - THE CHIFFONS

WORDS OF LOVE - THE BEATTLES

BABY, IT'S YOU - THE SHIRELLES

VENUS - FRANKIE AVALON

DREAMIN' - JOHNNY BURNETTE

SIXTEEN CANDLES - THE CRESTS

IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT - THE FIVE SATIN

TWILIGHT TIME - THE PLATTERS

CRYING - ROY ORBISON

UNCHAINED MELODY - THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS

TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM - THE TEDDY BEARS

REET PETITE - JACKIE WILSON

I WAS MADE TO LOVE HER - STEVIE WONDER

COME ON UP - THE YOUNG RASCALS

COME ON - THE ROLLING STONES

MOON DAWG - THE GLAMBERS