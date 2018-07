The Moonkees, Neil Sedaka et The Turtles dans La Collection du 5 avril 2018

publié le 05/04/2018 à 23:59

HEY TONIGHT - CREEDENCE CLEARW. REV.

(I'M NOT YOUR) STEPPIN' STONE - THE MONKEES

BREAKIN'UP IS HARD TO DO - NEIL SEDAKA

WITH A GIRL LIKE YOU - THE TROGGS

HAPPY TOGETHER - THE TURTLES

MONEY (THAT'S WHAT I WANT) - BARRETT STRONG

SEE SAW - ARETHA FRANKLIN

I FOUGHT THE LAW - BOBBY FULLER

DEVIL WITH A BLUE DRESS ON/ GOOD GOLLY - MITCH RYDER

KIND OF A DRAG - THE BUCKINGHAMS

SHE'S HUST MY STYLE - GARY LEWIS & PLAYBOYS

I WANT TO HOLD YOUR HAND - THE BEATLES

SPEEDY GONZALES - PAT BOONE

WOOLY BULLY - SAM THE SHAM & PHARAOHS

MAKIN' LOVE - FLOYD ROBINSON

PAPA-OOM-MOW-MOW - THE RIVINGTONS

FUN FUN FUN - THE BEACH BOYS

DRAG CITY - JAN & DEAN

BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY - THE FOUR SEASONS

ARE YOU LONSOME TONIGHT (Live laughing) - ELVIS PRESLEY

COOL JERK - THE CAPITOLS

LET'S GO - THE ROUTERS