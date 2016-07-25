Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture Beach Party

Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : The Chordettes, The Who, Jimmy Jones, Trini Lopez...

REPLAY - The Chordettes, The Who, Jimmy Jones et Trini Lopez dans votre Beach Party du 25 Juillet 2016

Georges Lang Beach Party Georges Lang
>
Beach Party du 25 juillet 2016 Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Barbara Ann - The Beach Boys
The boy from New York City - The Ad-Libs
Lollipop - The Chordettes
Working my way back to you - The Four Seasons
See you later alligator - Bill Haley & His Comets
Blue moon - The Marcels
In the midnight hour - Wilson Pickett
You really got a hold on me - Percy Sledge
From me to you - The Beatles
Happy Jack - The Who

Glad all over - The Dave Clark Five
Multiplication - Bobby Darin
The name game - Shirley Ellis
Baby, i need your loving - The Four Tops
The way you do the things you do - The Temptations
Goodnight sweetheart, goodnight - The Spaniels
Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent
School day - Chuck Berry
Made to love - The Everly Brothers
Maybe i know - Lesley Gore
Handy man - Jimmy Jones
Mother in law - Ernie K-Doe
La bamba - Ritchie Valens
If i had a hammer - Trini Lopez
The shoop shoop song - Betty Everett
It's so easy - Buddy Holly
Something Else - Eddie Cochran
Good luck charm - Elvis Presley
Soldier boy - The Shirelles
Baby, i love you - The Ronettes
Hey Gyp - The Animals

Lire la suite
Beach Party
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7784226354
Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : The Chordettes, The Who, Jimmy Jones, Trini Lopez...
Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : The Chordettes, The Who, Jimmy Jones, Trini Lopez...
REPLAY - The Chordettes, The Who, Jimmy Jones et Trini Lopez dans votre Beach Party du 25 Juillet 2016
https://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/retrouvez-les-artistes-qui-ont-marque-les-annees-60-the-chordettes-the-who-jimmy-jones-trini-lopez-7784226354
2016-07-25 23:59:00
https://cdn-media.rtl.fr/cache/eh_LE3LtYDAFi4xRftKSog/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0821/7773820970_georges-langbeachparty.jpg