1 min de lecture Beach Party

Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Frankie Avalon, The Ventures, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles...

REPLAY - Frankie Avalon, The Ventures, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles dans votre Beach Party du 27 Juillet 2016

Georges Lang Beach Party Georges Lang
Beach Party du 27 juillet 2016

The warmth of the sun - The Beach Boys
Venus - Frankie Avalon
I can't help myself (Sugar pine honey bunch) - The Four Tops
You keep me hangin' on - The Supremes
Let's twist again - Chubby Checker
Hey tonight - Creedence Clearwater
Da doo ron ron - The Crystals
Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers
Chantilly lace - The Big Bopper
No trespassing - The Ventures

The great pretender - The Platters
A mess of blues - Elvis Presley
If you need me - The Rolling Stones
My girl - The Temptations
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
Don't let me be misunderstood - The Animals
Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke
Baby, it's you - Cilla Black
Well i told you - The Chantels
Sticks and stones - Ray Charles
Love potion # 9 - The Clovers
You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
Ya ya - Lee Dorsey
Hey ! Baby - Bruce Channel
What'd i say - Jerry Lee Lewis
Ritp it up - Little Richard
I'm sorry - Brenda Lee
Don't make me over - Dionne Warwick
My cherie amour - Stevie Wonder
Under the boardwalk - The Drifters
A lover's concerto - The Toys

Beach Party
