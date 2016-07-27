Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Frankie Avalon, The Ventures, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles...
The warmth of the sun - The Beach Boys
Venus - Frankie Avalon
I can't help myself (Sugar pine honey bunch) - The Four Tops
You keep me hangin' on - The Supremes
Let's twist again - Chubby Checker
Hey tonight - Creedence Clearwater
Da doo ron ron - The Crystals
Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers
Chantilly lace - The Big Bopper
No trespassing - The Ventures
The great pretender - The Platters
A mess of blues - Elvis Presley
If you need me - The Rolling Stones
My girl - The Temptations
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
Don't let me be misunderstood - The Animals
Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke
Baby, it's you - Cilla Black
Well i told you - The Chantels
Sticks and stones - Ray Charles
Love potion # 9 - The Clovers
You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
Ya ya - Lee Dorsey
Hey ! Baby - Bruce Channel
What'd i say - Jerry Lee Lewis
Ritp it up - Little Richard
I'm sorry - Brenda Lee
Don't make me over - Dionne Warwick
My cherie amour - Stevie Wonder
Under the boardwalk - The Drifters
A lover's concerto - The Toys