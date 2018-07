"Melrose Avenue" de Scorpions dans Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 18 avril 2018

publié le 19/04/2018 à 01:00

WHEN LOVE COMES TO TOWN - HERBIE HANCOCK w/JONNY LANG & JOSS STONE

NEVER HAD ENOUGH OF YOU - VAN WILLIAM

RUSTY CAGE - JOHNNY CASH

YOU NEVER KNEW MY MIND - CHRIS CORNELL

WHAT'S DONE IS DONE - JACK WHITE

GET OUT OF DENVER (Live) - BOB SEGER

MIDDLE OF THE ROAD - THE PRETENDERS

BLACK COFFEE - BETH HART & JOE BONAMASSA

MELROSE AVENUE (Power Play) - SCORPIONS

PUT YOUR LIGHTS ON - SANTANA & EVERLAST

WHEN I GO - BEN HARPER & CH.MUSSELWHITE

THIS TRAIN DON'T STOP THERE ANYMORE - R.CASH & E.HARRIS

LIVING WITH MYSELF - JONATHAN WILSON

scorpion