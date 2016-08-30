Les Nocturnes du 29 août 2016
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 29 août 2016
In my own way - Ray Lamontagne
Another day - Ray Lamontagne
I'll play the blues for you (Live) - Joe Bonamassa
Alabama woman blues - Eric Clapton
El dorado I long-shadowed-sun - Marillion
El dorado II the gold - Marillion
Dreams on fire - Katie Melua (Power-Play)
Comfortably numb (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff
Goodbye blue sky (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff
The show must go on (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff
Outside the wall (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff
Voices - Timothy B. Schmit