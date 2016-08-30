Les Nocturnes du 29 août 2016

publié le 30/08/2016 à 01:00

In my own way - Ray Lamontagne

Another day - Ray Lamontagne

I'll play the blues for you (Live) - Joe Bonamassa

Alabama woman blues - Eric Clapton

El dorado I long-shadowed-sun - Marillion

El dorado II the gold - Marillion

Dreams on fire - Katie Melua (Power-Play)

Dreams on fire - Katie Melua (Power-Play)

Comfortably numb (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff

Goodbye blue sky (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff

The show must go on (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff

Outside the wall (Acoustic) - Venice w/ Robbie Wykoff

Voices - Timothy B. Schmit