Les Nocturnes du 28 Septembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 Septembre 2016

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
Les Nocturnes du 28/09/2016
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Meet me in the city - Bruce Springsteen & E. Street
Born to run (Live) - Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band
Tulsa time (Live) - Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Vince Gill, Albert Lee
You really got me (Live) - Van Halen
Feel like makin' love (Live) - Bad Company
Let the good times roll (Live) - Joe Bonamassa
I can't stop thinking about you - Sting
Tragedy - Norah Jones (Power-Play)
Let it rhyme - Van Morrison
Running on empty (Live) - Jackson Browne
Heartache tonight - Eagles
Red dirt road - Timithy B. Schmit

