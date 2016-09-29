Les Nocturnes du 28 Septembre 2016
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 Septembre 2016
Meet me in the city - Bruce Springsteen & E. Street
Born to run (Live) - Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band
Tulsa time (Live) - Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Vince Gill, Albert Lee
You really got me (Live) - Van Halen
Feel like makin' love (Live) - Bad Company
Let the good times roll (Live) - Joe Bonamassa
I can't stop thinking about you - Sting
Tragedy - Norah Jones (Power-Play)
Let it rhyme - Van Morrison
Running on empty (Live) - Jackson Browne
Heartache tonight - Eagles
Red dirt road - Timithy B. Schmit