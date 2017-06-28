Les Nocturnes du 28 juin 2017
REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 juin 2017.
The man who sold the world - David Bowie
Slave to love - Bryan Ferry
Hey you - Pink Floyd
Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project
Eye in the sky - The Alan Parsons Project
Paradise circus - Massive Attack
Rosanna - Toto
Hit me with your best shot - Pat Benatar
I'm in the mood for love - Brenda Lee
Harvest - Neil Young
Creep - Radiohead
Jamming - Bob Marlet & The Wailers
Our day will come - Amy Winehouse
Sugar man - Rodriguez
Fragile - Sting
Crazy vibes - Selah Sue
Ai no corrida - Quincy Jones
Ain't that good news - Sam Cooke