Les Nocturnes du 28 juin 2017

publié le 28/06/2017 à 15:03

The man who sold the world - David Bowie

Slave to love - Bryan Ferry

Hey you - Pink Floyd

Sirius - The Alan Parsons Project

Eye in the sky - The Alan Parsons Project

Paradise circus - Massive Attack

Rosanna - Toto

Hit me with your best shot - Pat Benatar

I'm in the mood for love - Brenda Lee





Harvest - Neil Young

Creep - Radiohead

Jamming - Bob Marlet & The Wailers

Our day will come - Amy Winehouse

Sugar man - Rodriguez

Fragile - Sting

Crazy vibes - Selah Sue

Ai no corrida - Quincy Jones

Ain't that good news - Sam Cooke