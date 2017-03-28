Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 27 Mars 2017.
Long long time - McGuinn/Clark/Hillman
Mr.Tambourine man - The Byrds
You ain't going nowhere - The Byrds
Desert prayer part 2 - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
The valley - Laura Marling
Flower - Eels
Room 29 - Jarvis Cocker
Break on through - The Doors
Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics (Power - Play)
Burn - Toto
When I see you again - Fleetwood Mac
Black tears - Imelda May w/ Jeff Beck
Steeled blues - Jeff Beck w/ The Yardbirds