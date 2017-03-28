Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.

publié le 28/03/2017 à 01:00

Long long time - McGuinn/Clark/Hillman

Mr.Tambourine man - The Byrds

You ain't going nowhere - The Byrds

Desert prayer part 2 - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives

Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives

The valley - Laura Marling

Flower - Eels

Room 29 - Jarvis Cocker

Break on through - The Doors

Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics (Power - Play)

Burn - Toto

When I see you again - Fleetwood Mac

Black tears - Imelda May w/ Jeff Beck

Steeled blues - Jeff Beck w/ The Yardbirds