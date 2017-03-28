Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture

Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 27 Mars 2017.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
>
Les Nocturnes du 27/03/2017 Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Long long time - McGuinn/Clark/Hillman
Mr.Tambourine man - The Byrds
You ain't going nowhere - The Byrds
Desert prayer part 2 - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
Way out west - Marty Stuart & Fabulous Superlatives
The valley - Laura Marling
Flower - Eels
Room 29 - Jarvis Cocker
Break on through - The Doors
Don't know what came over me - Mike + The Mechanics (Power - Play)
Burn - Toto
When I see you again - Fleetwood Mac
Black tears - Imelda May w/ Jeff Beck
Steeled blues - Jeff Beck w/ The Yardbirds

Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7787843860
Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.
Les Nocturnes du 27 Mars 2017.
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 27 Mars 2017.
https://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/les-nocturnes-du-27-mars-2017-7787843860
2017-03-28 01:00:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/asH0UNYH2N5_7K-ZwJdxvA/330v220-2/online/image/2015/0921/7779799018_georges-lang.jpg