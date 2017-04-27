Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Les Nocturnes du 26 avril 2017.

REPLAY - Ecoutez et Réécoutez les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 26 avril 2017.

Les Nocturnes du 26 04 17 - Laurence Boccolini part 1
But anyway - Blues Traveler
Whenever I call you friend - Kenny Loggins & Stevie Nicks
Willin' - Linda Ronstadt
Colder Weather - Zac Brown Band
Chameleon - Elton John 
Here I go again - Whitesnake 
I can't go for that ( no can do ) - Daryl Hall & John Oates

I can get next to you - The Temptations
Arc of a driver - Steve Winwood
Hard to say I'm sorry / Get away - Chicago
I'd really love to see you tonight - England Dan & John Ford Coley
Un peu menteur - Christophe 
Almost home - Craig Morgan 
Sussudio - Phil Collins
Desperado - Laurence Boccolini & Beverly Jo Scott
Running on empty - Jackson Browne 

