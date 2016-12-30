Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Le titre "Wanna be that song" de Brett Eldredge est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 29 décembre.

REPLAY - Le titre "Wanna be that song" de Brett Eldredge est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 29 décembre.

Georges Lang WRTL Country
WRTL Country du 29 décembre 2016

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke
Honky tonk somewhere - Garth Brooks
Wasted time - Keith Urban
Star of the show - Thomas Rhett
My church - Maren Morris
Love is your name - Steven Tyler
How I'll always be - Tim McGraw
Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink
Wanna be that song - Brett Eldredge (Power-play)
9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
After the gold rush - Harris, Parton, Rondstadt
H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line
Parachute - Chris Stapleton
Vice - Miranda Lambert
Came here to forget - Blake Shelton
Missing ol' Johnny Cash - Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard w/ Bobby Bare

