Le titre "Wanna be that song" de Brett Eldredge est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 29 décembre.

publié le 30/12/2016 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !





Brett-Eldredge-Wanna-Be-That-Song



Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke

Honky tonk somewhere - Garth Brooks

Wasted time - Keith Urban

Star of the show - Thomas Rhett

My church - Maren Morris

Love is your name - Steven Tyler

How I'll always be - Tim McGraw

Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink

Wanna be that song - Brett Eldredge (Power-play)

9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

After the gold rush - Harris, Parton, Rondstadt

H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line

Parachute - Chris Stapleton

Vice - Miranda Lambert

Came here to forget - Blake Shelton

Missing ol' Johnny Cash - Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard w/ Bobby Bare