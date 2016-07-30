Le titre "Vice" de Miranda Lambert est Power-Play de WRTL-Country.

publié le 30/07/2016 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

Vice - Miranda Lambert

Lights come on - Jason Aldean

Angels in this town - Eric Paslay

H.O.L.Y. Florida Georgia Line

T. Shirt - Thomas Rhett

If i told you - Darius Rucker

Wasted time - Keith Urban

Church bells - Carrie Underwood

From the ground up - Dan + Shay

Vice - Miranda Lamber (Power-Play)

Make you miss me - Sam Hunt

Road less traveled - Lauren Alaina

Fix - Chris Lane

Record year - Eric Church

Head over boots - Jon Pardi