La playlist RTL de l'été 2020 Part 2
Retrouvez ici les nouveaux titres diffusés à l'antenne de RTL.
- Alliel - Encore
- Benjamin Biolay - Comment est ta peine
- Calogéro - La rumeur
- Celeste - Stop this flame
- Céphaz - Depuis toi
- Louis Chedid - Si j'avais su
- Doja Cat - Say so
- Julien Doré - La fièvre
- Thomas Dutronc - Plus je t'embrasse
- Patrick Fiori - Un air de famille
- Green team - Les enfants du monde
- Hoshi - Enfants du danger
- Indochine - Nos célébrations
- Camélia Jordana - Facile
- Dua Lipa - Physical
- Louane - Donne-moi ton coeur
- Clara Luciani - La baie
- Christophe Maé - La vie d'artiste
- Maejor & Greeicy - I love you
- Ava Max - Kings & queens
- Pascal obispo - J'ai compté
- Gregory Porter - Revival
- The Rolling Stones - Living in a ghost town
- Saam - Mémère
- Sia - Together
- Surf Mesa & Emilee - Ily ( I love you baby)
- Trois Cafés Gourmands - On t'emmène
- Tryo & Mc Fly & Carlito - Désolé pour hier soir
- The Weeknd - In your eyes
