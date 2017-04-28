"Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisley est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.
Love and war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty
Drive of shame - Brade Paisley w/ Mick Jagger
Somethin' I'm good at - Brett Eldredge
A girl like you - Easton Corbin
Trouble - Sam Outlaw
Back to Us - Rascal Flatts
Broken halos - Chris Stapleton
Hometown girl - Josh Turner
Hurricane - Luke Combs
Gold all over the ground - Brad Paisley ( Power-Play)
Last thing I needed, first thing this morning - Chris Stapleton
lost in California - Littles Big Town
Speak to girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Body like a back road - Sam Hunt