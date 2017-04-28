Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture

"Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisley est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.

REPLAY - "Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisle est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec George Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
>
WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Love and war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty 
Drive of shame - Brade Paisley w/ Mick Jagger
Somethin' I'm good at - Brett Eldredge
A girl like you - Easton Corbin
Trouble - Sam Outlaw
Back to Us - Rascal Flatts
Broken halos - Chris Stapleton
Hometown girl - Josh Turner 
Hurricane - Luke Combs
Gold all over the ground - Brad Paisley ( Power-Play)
Last thing I needed, first thing this morning - Chris Stapleton
lost in California - Littles Big Town
Speak to girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Body like a back road - Sam Hunt

brad Paisley 2
brad Paisley 2
Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788313091
"Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisley est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.
"Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisley est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.
REPLAY - "Gold all over the grund" - Brad Paisle est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 27 avril 2017 avec George Lang.
https://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/gold-all-over-the-grund-brad-paisley-est-power-play-dans-wrtl-country-du-27-avril-2017-avec-georges-lang-7788313091
2017-04-28 01:00:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg