publié le 29/08/2017 à 23:59



FIND IT IN YOUR HEART - MICHAEL McDONALD

SISTERS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES - EURYTHMICS & ARETHA FRANKLIN

I WANNA BE AROUND - MICHAEL BUBLÉ

L.O.V.E. - DIANA KRALL

BLUE HOTEL - CHRIS ISAAK

LADY WRITER - DIRE STRAITS

BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE - THE JACKSONS

I FEEL IT COMING - THE WEEKND & DAFT PUNK

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' - THE MAMAS AND THE PAPAS

(THEY LONG TO BE) CLOSE TO YOU - THE CARPENTERS

LOVE IS THE ANSWER - RUMER

LUCY IN THE SKY WITH DIAMONDS - THE BEATLES

YOU CAN'T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT - THE ROLLING STONES