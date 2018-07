Tom Petty, America, Eric Clapton dans La Collection du 30 janvier 2018

publié le 30/01/2018 à 23:59

A HORSE WITH NO NAME - AMERICA

JUST A SONG BEFORE I GO - CROSBY STILLS & NASH

HOW LONG - JEFF GOLUB & BRIAN AUGER w/ CHRISTOPHER CROSS

TAKE ME AS I AM - CHRISTOPHER CROSS

WILD FLOWERS - TOM PETTY

LOWDOWN - BOZ SCAGGS

WONDERFUL LIFE - KATIE MELUA

MY SWEET LORD - GEORGE HARRISON

IF YOU DON'T KNOW ME BY HEART - HAROLD MELVIN & BLUE NOTES

( SITTIN' ON ) THE DOCK OF THE BAY - MICHAEL BOLTON

( YOU MAKE ME FEEL LIKE ) - A NATURAL WOMAN - ARETHA FRANKLIN

GIRL - THE BEATLES

CHANGE THE WORLD - ERIC CLAPTON

DON'T DREAM IT'S OVER - DIANA KRALL

HELPLESS - NEIL YOUNG w/ CROSBY, STILLS, NASH