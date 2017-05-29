Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture

Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting...dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017

REPLAY - Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
La Collection du 29/05/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Reminiscing - Little River Band
Still the same - Bob Seger
The last dj - Tom Petty
I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald
Sisters are doin'it for themselves - Eurythmics w/ Aretha Franklin
Just your fool - The Rolling Stones
Something's got a hold on me - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa
Whenever I call you friend - Kenny Loggins & Stevie Nicks
Carry on - Crosby Stills Nash & Young
Desperado - Diana Krall
Birmingham - Randy Newman
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John
Practical arrangement - Sting
You've got a friend - Carol King

Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788753544
Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting...dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017
Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting...dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017
REPLAY - Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017
https://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/bob-seger-diana-krall-elton-john-sting-dans-la-collection-du-29-mai-2017-7788753544
2017-05-29 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg