Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture Musique

Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan, America...

REPLAY - Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan et America dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 31 janvier 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
La Collection du 31/01/2017 Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Livin' it up - Bill Labounty
Say, say, say - Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
Kiss and say goodbye - The Manhattans
Just the way you are - Barry White
I heard it throught the gravepine - Michael McDonald
What a wonderful world - Katie Melua & Eva Cassidi
Lady d'Arbanville - Cat Stevens
Golden brown - The Stranglers
F.M. ( no static at all ) - Steely Dan
Route 66 - George Benson
Ventura highway - America
A place with no name - Michael Jackson
Sirius / Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project

Lire la suite
Musique Collection Fêtes
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7787009873
Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan, America...
Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan, America...
REPLAY - Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan et America dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 31 janvier 2017.
https://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/bill-labounty-barry-white-steely-dan-america-7787009873
2017-01-31 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/I9Phd7-vVa-pINmF4z4pVg/330v220-2/online/image/2015/0921/7779799019_georges-lang.jpg