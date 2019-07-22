Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Beach Party du 21 juillet 2019

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 21 juil. 2019.

beach party du 21/07/2019
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation Beach Party du 21 juillet 2019 : 

Peggy Sue (1957) - Buddy Holly / Album : Buddy Holly
Dead Man's Curve (1964) - Jan & Dean / Album : Drag City
Sweets For My Sweet (1963) - The Searchers / Album : Meet The Searchers
1-2-3 (1965) - Len Barry / Album : 1-2-3
Sloop John B (1966) - The Beach Boys / Album : Pet Sound
Daydream (1966) - The Lovin' Spoonful / Album : Daydream
No Milk Today (1966) - Herman's Hermits / Album : There's a Kind Of Hush All Over The World
This Diamond Ring (1965) - Gary Lewis & The Playboys / Album : Everybody Loves a Clown
Last Train To Clarksville (1966) - The Monkees / Album : The Monkees
Speedy Gonzales (1962) - Pat Boone 
Charlie Brown (1959) - The Coasters / Album : The Coasters's Greatest Hits
Lollipop (1958) - The Chordettes 
One Fine Day (1963) - The Chiffons / Album : One Fine Day
Come Go With Me (1956) - The Del-Vickings / Album : How Can I Find True Love
The Wanderer (1961) - Dion / Album : The Majestic
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear (1957) - Elvis Presley / Album : Loving You
All Shook Up (1957) - Elvis Presley 
She She Little Sheila (1959) - Gene Vincent / Album : Crazy Times
Sheila (1962) - Tommy Roe / Album : Save Your Kisses
Tequila (1958) - The Champs
Misirlou (1991) - Dick Dale / Album : Surfer's Choice
Somebody To Love (1967) - Jefferson Airplane / Album : Surrealistic Pillow
Pretty Woman (1964) - Roy Orbison / Album : Orbisongs
Love Me Do (1963) - The Beatles / Album : Please Please Me
Hey baby (1961) - Bruce Channel
Shake (1964) - Sam Cooke / Album : Shake
Security (1964) - Otis Redding / Album : Pain In My Heart
Respect (1967) - Aretha Franklin / Album : I Never Loved a Men The Way I Love You
Fortunate Son (1969) - Creedence Clearwater Revival / Album : Willy And The Poor Boys
Lucille (1957) - Little Richard / Album : Little Richard
It's Now Or Never (1960) - Elvis Presley 
Trouble (1958) - Elvis Presley / Album : BOF Trouble
A Whiter Shade Of Pale (1967) - Procol Harum / Album : Procol Harum
Rain And Tears (1968) - Aphrodite's Child / Album : End Of The World
Days Of Pearly Spencer (1967) - David McWilliams / Album : David McWilliams
Nights In White Satin (1967) - The Moody Blues / Album : Days Of Future Passed
Sympathy (1969) - Rare Bird / Album : Rare Bird
Daydream (1969) - Wallace Collection / Album : Baby I Don' Mind

