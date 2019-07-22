Beach Party du 21 juillet 2019
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 21 juil. 2019.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation Beach Party du 21 juillet 2019 :
Peggy Sue (1957) - Buddy Holly / Album : Buddy Holly
Dead Man's Curve (1964) - Jan & Dean / Album : Drag City
Sweets For My Sweet (1963) - The Searchers / Album : Meet The Searchers
1-2-3 (1965) - Len Barry / Album : 1-2-3
Sloop John B (1966) - The Beach Boys / Album : Pet Sound
Daydream (1966) - The Lovin' Spoonful / Album : Daydream
No Milk Today (1966) - Herman's Hermits / Album : There's a Kind Of Hush All Over The World
This Diamond Ring (1965) - Gary Lewis & The Playboys / Album : Everybody Loves a Clown
Last Train To Clarksville (1966) - The Monkees / Album : The Monkees
Speedy Gonzales (1962) - Pat Boone
Charlie Brown (1959) - The Coasters / Album : The Coasters's Greatest Hits
Lollipop (1958) - The Chordettes
One Fine Day (1963) - The Chiffons / Album : One Fine Day
Come Go With Me (1956) - The Del-Vickings / Album : How Can I Find True Love
The Wanderer (1961) - Dion / Album : The Majestic
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear (1957) - Elvis Presley / Album : Loving You
All Shook Up (1957) - Elvis Presley
She She Little Sheila (1959) - Gene Vincent / Album : Crazy Times
Sheila (1962) - Tommy Roe / Album : Save Your Kisses
Tequila (1958) - The Champs
Misirlou (1991) - Dick Dale / Album : Surfer's Choice
Somebody To Love (1967) - Jefferson Airplane / Album : Surrealistic Pillow
Pretty Woman (1964) - Roy Orbison / Album : Orbisongs
Love Me Do (1963) - The Beatles / Album : Please Please Me
Hey baby (1961) - Bruce Channel
Shake (1964) - Sam Cooke / Album : Shake
Security (1964) - Otis Redding / Album : Pain In My Heart
Respect (1967) - Aretha Franklin / Album : I Never Loved a Men The Way I Love You
Fortunate Son (1969) - Creedence Clearwater Revival / Album : Willy And The Poor Boys
Lucille (1957) - Little Richard / Album : Little Richard
It's Now Or Never (1960) - Elvis Presley
Trouble (1958) - Elvis Presley / Album : BOF Trouble
A Whiter Shade Of Pale (1967) - Procol Harum / Album : Procol Harum
Rain And Tears (1968) - Aphrodite's Child / Album : End Of The World
Days Of Pearly Spencer (1967) - David McWilliams / Album : David McWilliams
Nights In White Satin (1967) - The Moody Blues / Album : Days Of Future Passed
Sympathy (1969) - Rare Bird / Album : Rare Bird
Daydream (1969) - Wallace Collection / Album : Baby I Don' Mind