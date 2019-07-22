publié le 22/07/2019 à 01:30

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation Beach Party du 21 juillet 2019 :



Peggy Sue (1957) - Buddy Holly / Album : Buddy Holly

Dead Man's Curve (1964) - Jan & Dean / Album : Drag City

Sweets For My Sweet (1963) - The Searchers / Album : Meet The Searchers

1-2-3 (1965) - Len Barry / Album : 1-2-3

Sloop John B (1966) - The Beach Boys / Album : Pet Sound

Daydream (1966) - The Lovin' Spoonful / Album : Daydream

No Milk Today (1966) - Herman's Hermits / Album : There's a Kind Of Hush All Over The World

This Diamond Ring (1965) - Gary Lewis & The Playboys / Album : Everybody Loves a Clown

Last Train To Clarksville (1966) - The Monkees / Album : The Monkees

Speedy Gonzales (1962) - Pat Boone

Charlie Brown (1959) - The Coasters / Album : The Coasters's Greatest Hits

Lollipop (1958) - The Chordettes

One Fine Day (1963) - The Chiffons / Album : One Fine Day

Come Go With Me (1956) - The Del-Vickings / Album : How Can I Find True Love

The Wanderer (1961) - Dion / Album : The Majestic

(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear (1957) - Elvis Presley / Album : Loving You

All Shook Up (1957) - Elvis Presley

She She Little Sheila (1959) - Gene Vincent / Album : Crazy Times

Sheila (1962) - Tommy Roe / Album : Save Your Kisses

Tequila (1958) - The Champs

Misirlou (1991) - Dick Dale / Album : Surfer's Choice

Somebody To Love (1967) - Jefferson Airplane / Album : Surrealistic Pillow

Pretty Woman (1964) - Roy Orbison / Album : Orbisongs

Love Me Do (1963) - The Beatles / Album : Please Please Me

Hey baby (1961) - Bruce Channel

Shake (1964) - Sam Cooke / Album : Shake

Security (1964) - Otis Redding / Album : Pain In My Heart

Respect (1967) - Aretha Franklin / Album : I Never Loved a Men The Way I Love You

Fortunate Son (1969) - Creedence Clearwater Revival / Album : Willy And The Poor Boys

Lucille (1957) - Little Richard / Album : Little Richard

It's Now Or Never (1960) - Elvis Presley

Trouble (1958) - Elvis Presley / Album : BOF Trouble

A Whiter Shade Of Pale (1967) - Procol Harum / Album : Procol Harum

Rain And Tears (1968) - Aphrodite's Child / Album : End Of The World

Days Of Pearly Spencer (1967) - David McWilliams / Album : David McWilliams

Nights In White Satin (1967) - The Moody Blues / Album : Days Of Future Passed

Sympathy (1969) - Rare Bird / Album : Rare Bird

Daydream (1969) - Wallace Collection / Album : Baby I Don' Mind





